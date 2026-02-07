Power restored in Basyang-affected transmission lines in Surigao — NGCP

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Transmission lines in parts of the Surigao provinces affected by Tropical Depression Basyang (international name Penha) last Thursday have been restored.

According to the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) advisory, the Placid-Madrid 69-kilovolt (kV) line was restored at about 1:44 p.m. Friday after service was lost at about 10:23 the previous night.

The transmission line caters to the Surigao del Norte Electric Cooperative (SURNECO) and the Surigao del Sur II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SURSECO II).

READ: 160 families evacuated in Surigao del Sur town ahead of Basyang

This, as Basyang continues to weaken and was last estimated at the vicinity of Dauis, Bohol, based on the 5 p.m. bulletin of the weather bureau. It was reported to be moving west-southwestward at 15 kph, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 75 kph.

The Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) has been lowered to No. 1, covering several areas from Luzon to Mindanao.

The weather bureau said heavy rainfall and severe winds are still expected in areas outside Basyang’s landfall point.

The weather disturbance is forecast to make another landfall over the portions of Cebu and Negros Oriental between Friday and early Saturday morning, before it heads towards the southern part of Panay Island or over the Panay Gulf.

READ: Cebu City ‘safe and sound’ after Basyang —Archival

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