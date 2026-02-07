Hyrox 365 Training Club fitness race to debut in Lapu-Lapu City

The organizers of the Awaken Outdoor Series – Hyrox 365 Training Club Edition pose for a group photo. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Awaken Outdoor Series – Hyrox 365 Training Club Edition fitness race will make its debut on February 28 at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

A more inclusive yet challenging fitness-oriented sports, Hyrox 365 is expected to rival the conventional CrossFit competitions. It’s designed as a completion-based functional fitness race. This makes it accessible to participants of all ages, body types, and fitness levels.

With Hyrox 365, the focus is not on technical mastery, but on finishing the course through straightforward, functional movements.

The Lapu-Lapu City leg serves as a preview of a much larger Hyrox 365 event being planned for 2027 in the entire Philippines. This edition will be run as a race held outside a fitness gym and within a sports complex setting.

During a press conference on Friday, February 6, at Banilad Town Center, organizers Culver Padilla, Melvin Te, and Anjo Resurreccion of Awaken Gym, together with local organizer, ultramarathoner, and Hyrox athlete Joy Polloso and George Calles, explained why the format is suited for anyone looking to test their limits, regardless of experience.

The Hyrox 365 race

Awaken, a Manila-based fitness center, is the first gym in the Philippines to be officially accredited by Hyrox 365.

“Hyrox movements are functional movements that everyone can do,” Resurreccion said. “They’re not as technical as CrossFit. With CrossFit, there are gymnastic movements that take time to learn and perfect. With Hyrox, you just do the movement and build strength. You don’t need to spend hours mastering a single skill.”

He added that the inclusivity of the event is reinforced by its categories.

“That’s why Hyrox is very inclusive. Anyone can do the movements as long as they’re willing to try. We also have different categories — singles, doubles, and triples — so even complete beginners can join.”

For Polloso, introducing Hyrox 365 to Cebu is long overdue.

“A full Hyrox race hasn’t been held in the Philippines yet. People have been waiting for it,” she said. “We see Cebu as a strong venue because it already hosts one of Asia’s biggest triathlon events, the Ironman 70.3. Cebu can also give athletes from the Visayas and Mindanao the chance to experience Hyrox without having to go to Manila.”

READ: I finally tried a Hyrox workout, and I totally get the hype now

9 featured workouts

The Hoops Dome event will feature nine functional workout stations. Each workout has a three-minute time cap and a two-minute transition period. Participants will start at pre-assigned stations and move clockwise through the course.

The stations include an 800-meter run, 600-meter SkiErg, 40 push-ups, 35 kettlebell deadlifts to high pull, 40 burpees, 600-meter RowErg, 150-meter farmer’s carry, 120-meter lunges, and 100-meter wall balls.

Open to all fitness levels, the event allows participants to compete as singles, doubles, or triples, emphasizing shared effort and teamwork.

Those interested can find more details on the Awaken Cebu Facebook page.

READ: AWG Group unveils Magnum Sports Complex: Cebu’s game-changing hub for health & athletics