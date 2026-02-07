Basyang death toll: 8 dead due to heavy floods in Mindanao

This handout provided by the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescuers wading along flooded streets as they relocate residents to higher ground after Tropical Storm Basyang (international name Penha) hit Surigao City in Surigao del Sur on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

MANILA, Philippines — At least eight deaths have been reported as of 8 a.m. Saturday due to flooding and rain-induced incidents spawned by Tropical Cyclone Basyang (international name: Penha), although the figures are still subject to validation.

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) spokesperson Junie Castillo said a family of four was killed in Cagayan de Oro City after a landslide, based on a report from the city’s disaster risk reduction and management office coursed through OCD Region 10.

READ: Cebu braces for lingering rains as Basyang weakens into LPA

Castillo said that in Iligan City, Mayor Frederick Siao reported three deaths, with authorities still verifying the causes.

Another fatality was reported in Agusan del Norte, where one person drowned, according to OCD Caraga.

The state weather bureau said Basyang weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA) early Saturday after making five landfalls across Mindanao and the Visayas, which disrupted its structure as it crossed land.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the LPA was last monitored about 105 kilometers southeast of Cuyo, Palawan, moving westward at around 25 kph over the Sulu Sea.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s latest situational report, flooding affected 30 barangays in the Caraga region, impacting 64,360 families, or 232,550 individuals, in a total of 517 barangays.

READ: Bohol spared from major damage as Basyang passes

Of these, 16,528 families or 53,983 people are currently staying inside 480 evacuation centers, while 4,489 families or 16,807 individuals are being assisted outside evacuation facilities.

Infrastructure damage includes three road sections and two bridges in Caraga, all reported to be impassable.

Power outages affected 14 cities and municipalities in Caraga. Electricity service remains interrupted in five areas, while nine have been restored, the OCD said.

Moreover, the OCD said 9,532 families, or 31,981 individuals, were preemptively evacuated across several regions, including 1,343 families (6,270 persons) in the Negros Island Region, 784 families (2,498 persons) in Central Visayas (Region 7), and 6,878 families (23,093 persons) in Caraga.

A total of 10,083 families were identified as requiring assistance, with relief support valued at ₱6.51 million, according to the OCD.

Disaster officials said validation of Basyang death toll and consolidation of reports are ongoing as weather conditions continue to affect several areas.

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