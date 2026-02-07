Jacob Lacson officially commits to Ateneo Blue Eagles 

Jacob Lacson (R) with Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin (L) | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jacob Lacson, a Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagle alumni, will head to the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

The Cebuano bigman, a 6-foot-7 center, played throughout his elementary and high school career as a Magis Eagle and won with the team in Cesafi and other tournaments.

He officially committed to the Blue Eagles, as announced by officials of the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles earlier this week.

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Jacob Lacson stats

Statistically, Jacob Lacson is ranked No. 29 in Cesafi’s top 50 high school players in Cesafi Season 25. He scored a total of 59 points, grabbed 80 rebounds, dished 13 assists, had 11 blocks and five steals in Cesafi Season 25 wherein SHS-AdC won its five-peat title.

READ: UAAP: Ateneo fends off La Salle rally to remain perfect at 4–0

On average, Jacob Lacson scored 5.90 points a game, grabbed 8.0 rebounds a game, and tallied 1.10 blocks a game. This stat line made him a reliable second stringer at the center position of Rommel Rasmo’s five on the floor.

“I just feel very grateful and blessed to be given this opportunity to play at a higher level. I’m very excited to start practicing and playing with the Ateneo Blue Eagles,” he said.

Jacob Lacson will join a bunch of Magis Eagle players in the Blue Eagles roster under head coach Tab Baldwin. He joins Cesafi Season 24 alumni in Alden Cainglet, Jelo Mar Rota, and Lars Fjelvang.

READ: UAAP: Bahay’s 21-point effort not enough as Ateneo falls to UP

Jared Bahay, the main point guard of the Blue Eagles, is the most prominent Magis Eagles to don the blue and white jersey, alongside Michael Asoro.

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