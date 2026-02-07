Gilas Pilipinas Youth set for two-day Cebu tryouts on Feb. 21–22

Gilas Pilipinas | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly appointed Gilas Pilipinas Youth head coach Juno Sauler will bring his coaching staff to Cebu as the national youth program holds a two-day tryout on February 21 and 22.

The Cebu leg is part of a nationwide search for players who will make up the Gilas Pilipinas Youth boys squad. Other tryouts are also scheduled in Manila and Davao.

Cebu was tapped as a venue due to its reputation as a rich source of basketball talent, fueled by year-round competitions and anchored by the highly competitive Cesafi tournament.

As of this writing, several basketball coaches have already confirmed their participation in the tryouts. Many of them are affiliated with Cesafi member schools.

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Gilas Pilipinas Youth tryouts

The first day of tryouts on February 21 will be held at the Magnum Sports Center in Barangay Apas. It will start at 7 a.m. The second day will move to the University of San Carlos Downtown Campus gymnasium.

Day 1 will feature open tryouts for players born in 2008 and 2009, and the players born in 2010 and 2011.

Participants are required to bring a photocopy of their PSA birth certificate. Fil-foreign players, meanwhile, must present a photocopy of their Philippine passport.

The Gilas youth tryouts are expected to attract more than a hundred hopefuls.

Sauler will be joined by assistant coaches Monch Gavieres and Tony Boy Espinosa. Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Eryka Dy is also expected to be present.

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Moreover, the Cebu tryouts are being conducted in coordination with SBP Region 7, led by Regional Director Popoy Navarro.

Sauler is no stranger to Cebu’s basketball scene. In 2023, he introduced his “No Zone Rule” advocacy for the 15-under and 13-under youth divisions. This initiative aims at improving player development at the grassroots level.

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