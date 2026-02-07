DOH warns of possible rise in dengue cases in Vis-Min after Basyang

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — With persistent rains affecting parts of the country, the Department of Health (DOH) has warned of a possible rise in dengue cases, particularly in flood-hit areas.

The warning comes after Tropical Depression Basyang brought heavy rainfall to several areas in the country — conditions that Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said could fuel the spread of dengue.

“Dengue occurs all year round, but it rises during the rainy season. The Visayas and Mindanao are experiencing rain because of the typhoon. So now, cases of dengue may increase,” Herbosa said during a DOH-led radio program on Saturday, February 7.

READ: DOH logs 15,161 dengue cases in PH from July 20 to Aug. 2, 2025

Decline in cases for January

At the start of the year, the agency noted a decrease in dengue cases nationwide.

A total of 7,471 cases were reported from January 4 to 24, 2026, which was a 71 percent decrease from the 25,652 cases recorded during the same period last year.

READ: Brazil approves world’s first single-dose dengue vaccine

Herbosa attributed the decline in dengue cases to the agency’s “Alas Kwatro Kontra Mosquito” campaign, which reminded the public of key preventive measures against mosquito breeding.

Among the basic practices to follow are eliminating stagnant water, cleaning one’s surroundings, wearing protective clothes, and using insecticides and mosquito repellents.

Dengue fever

Dengue is a viral disease transmitted primarily by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which often breed in stagnant water and are commonly found in tropical climates.

READ: Amid floods, Cebu province sees increase in leptospirosis cases

According to the World Health Organization, symptoms of dengue fever may occur four to ten days after infection and may last up to a week. Symptoms include the following:

high fever

severe headache

pain behind the eyes

muscle and joint pains

nausea and vomiting

swollen glands

rashes

The DOH advised the public to immediately consult a doctor if they experience any of these symptoms, particularly during periods of increased dengue risk.

READ: DOH logs 14,000 dengue cases over 2-week span in October

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