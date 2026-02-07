Mayor for all, not just vendors: Archival defends stand on Carbon market

Cebu City Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. spoke before thousands of Cebu Carbon vendors at their All Vendors Forum on June 12, 2025. | Facebook/Nestor Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival has rejected claims that he failed to honor a covenant signed with Carbon Market vendors, saying it would be “unfair” to accuse him of betrayal as he is duty-bound to govern not only vendors but the entire city.

Responding to the rally at Carbon Market, Archival said some vendors had operated under the mistaken belief that everything discussed in earlier talks was absolute, including provisions they now say the city failed to implement.

“Naay uban niingon nga amo daw gi-signan nga covenant nga wala daw namo tumana. That’s unfair. Pero sige lang, mao man na ilang tan-aw,” Archival said.

‘Mayor ko sa tanan’

Archival said he personally joined vendor meetings on segregation and shedding arrangements to explain the decisions taken during deliberations on the Cebu Carbon redevelopment, including contentious provisions that raised concerns among vendors.

He recalled that during earlier council deliberations, only four councilors, including himself as former Minority Floor Leader, questioned certain Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) provisions, such as higher market entry costs.

“Naa man gyud votation ato. But being the mayor now, mayor ko sa vendor. Mayor sad ko sa mga negosyante. Ug mayor sad ko sa tibuok syudad sa Sugbo,” he said.

Archival stressed that as chief executive, he is bound to implement what is in accordance with the law and approved by a majority vote.

“Lisod man sad nga muingon ko nga supak ko ani o ana. Akoy ma-question kay mayor man ko,” he said.

READ: Cebu Carbon vendors cry of alleged ‘betrayal’ over Archival’s zoning push

Review of JVA still possible

The mayor said he has taken note of steps being taken by vendor groups through the Office of the Vice Mayor to seek a review of the JVA with the project’s private developer.

“If gusto nila ma-review ang JVA, definitely i-review nato. Let’s see unsay mogawas ana,” Archival said.

He said his role would be to listen to complaints raised by vendors. He would assess what actions remain legally and administratively possible.

“Maminaw ko sa ilang reklamo. Unya tan-awon nato unsay pwede mabuhat. Para balanse ang pagtan-aw sa sitwasyon,” he said.

While acknowledging democratic processes, Archival said he continues to empathize with vendors, noting his own background.

“In government democracy, kung unsay nabotuhan sa kadaghanan, mao nay ipatuman,” he said. “Pero gi-assure nako sila nga being a vendor and farmer myself, naa ko nila.”

Cebu Carbon developer disputes vendor fears

Archival’s remarks came amid continued protests against the Carbon Public Market redevelopment and an ongoing legal challenge questioning the legality of the JVA.

Earlier, Cebu2World Development Inc., the private developer of the project, dismissed opposition to the redevelopment as rooted in “misinformation.” He insisted the agreement is lawful and not disadvantageous to the city or vendors.

READ: New Carbon Market developer says critics are ‘misinformed’

Company president and CEO Manuel Louie Ferrer said Carbon remains a public market owned by the Cebu City Government and that stall allocation and vendor listing remain under the Office of the City Markets.

“Dili private ang Carbon,” Ferrer said, stressing that no vendor would lose a stall once the new market opens.

The developer said rental fees in the new main building would remain at P8.50 per square meter until 2028, based on the 2017 Market Code, countering claims of immediate increases.

Legal battle continues amid Cebu Carbon development

Vendor groups, led by the Carbonhanong Alliance, have continued to stage protests. They argued that the redevelopment effectively privatizes a public utility and will eventually push out small vendors due to rising costs.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña has petitioned the Supreme Court to halt the project. He claimed the JVA is “grossly disadvantageous” to the city, citing alleged zoning violations, financial losses, and lack of transparency.

The redevelopment’s main building is targeted for completion by December 2026.

READ: Megawide wins P5.5-B deal to transform Cebu’s famed Carbon Market

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