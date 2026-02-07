USPF, SCSC finish 3rd in Cesafi 15-, 12-under divisions

The USPF Baby Panthers (above) 15-under and SCSC Baby Warriors 12-under teams | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers and the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors wrapped up their campaigns in the younger divisions of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 25 basketball tournament with third-place finishes on Saturday, February 7, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Baby Panthers subdued the Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 46–41, to claim third place in the 15-under division.

READ: Cesafi finals: Defending champs wary of CIT-U 15U, 12U squads

Meanwhile, the Baby Warriors eked out a tense 43–41 victory over the same Magis Eagles squad in the 12-under battle for third.

Sasil, Flores lead USPF

For USPF, John Sasil and Arnold Flores provided the scoring punch as both finished in double figures. Sasil led all scorers with 15 points, while Flores added 12.

Carlos Torres paced the Magis Eagles with 12 points and was the lone SHS-AdC player to reach double figures.

USPF stumbled early but pulled even at 24-all in the second period before Flores’ basket gave the Baby Panthers a 26–24 lead at halftime.

The Panthers widened the gap to 38–28 in the final period, only to see SHS-AdC claw back behind a Sean Conopio three-pointer that cut the deficit to 35–38.

READ: Gilas Pilipinas Youth set for two-day Cebu tryouts on Feb. 21–22

USPF responded with stifling defense, stretching the lead to 44–35 with 2:10 remaining. The Magis Eagles made one last push as Joshur Judd Lanete trimmed the gap to 41–44, but his potential three-point play went begging.

SHS-AdC resorted to fouling in the closing moments, but Sasil and Elijah Momodu calmly knocked down their free throws to seal the Baby Panthers’ win.

Nicolai Cabañero powers San Carlos

In the 12-under contest, Nicolai Cabañero exploded for 23 points to power SCSC, including 14 in the opening period that set the tone early.

The Baby Warriors held on until the final minutes when SHS-AdC threatened, cutting the lead to 41–43 behind the efforts of Carl Calooy and Kirby Collado.

Costly turnovers plagued the Magis Eagles down the stretch, including a crucial traveling call on Matthew Delamide.

They still had a chance to force overtime after Franz Tongco missed two free throws with 10 seconds left, but Delamide missed an open layup and his putback as time expired.

READ: NBA: Bucks beat Pacers for first 3-game winning streak of season

Calooy led SHS-AdC in the 12-under game with 12 points.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP