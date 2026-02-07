Madriaga ready to appear in impeachment proceedings vs VP Sara Duterte

Ramil Madriaga —FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Ramil Madriaga, alleged “bagman” who handled funds for Vice President Sara Duterte, is prepared to appear in the impeachment proceedings if summoned, his lawyer, Atty. Raymund Palad, revealed.

READ: Congress must verify Madriaga’s statements vs VP Sara Duterte – Ridon

In a news forum on Saturday, Palad clarified that they did not have prior knowledge nor was it their intention that Madriaga’s affidavit be included in the impeachment complaints against the vice president.

He added that it was only through news reports that they learned the affidavit had been included by the complainants as part of the impeachment raps.

WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTMzQHvJeYo

When asked if Ramil Madriaga is ready to appear in front of the Congress, Palad said Madriaga, having studied law, understands that his execution of the affidavit may prompt him to appear before congress, senate, or the ombudsman.

“If he receives a subpoena, he will appear,” Palad reaffirmed.

The attorney said as of now, no one contacted them yet about the matter, yet confirmed that upon the completion of the affidavit and its filing in the ombudsman, Rep. Lila De Lima reviewed and verified its contents, “without reference to the impeachment.”

Palad also said former Senator Antonio Trillanes once requested to meet Madriaga to discuss the affidavit, and the visit was allowed in January 2026.

Evidences to support affidavit

Palad also said that there are three mobile phones currently held by the court that contain evidence supporting Madriaga’s affidavit, in which he allegedly acted as a “bagman” for the Duterte clan.

Palad recalled Madriaga telling him, “Attorney, once you obtain these, all the evidence will be there.”

Palad said the phones are believed to contain call logs, text messages, photos, and other records that could corroborate Madriaga’s account of handling and delivering funds.

READ: Sara Duterte visited Madriaga twice to stop exposé, says lawyer

The attorney said they would exert all their efforts to obtain them, but if they couldn’t, the impeachment court could always step in and issue a subpoena to have the devices surrendered for forensic examination.

WPP request after a contract on Madriaga’s life

For his safety, Palad said they plan to request that Madriaga be placed under the Witness Protection Program (WPP), citing an alleged bounty on his life inside detention following the execution of his affidavit.

Madriaga was in detention after his arrest in 2023 for his kidnapping case.

READ: Wanted persons for kidnapping nabbed in Cainta, Rizal

The attorney said Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) officials quietly warned them to be careful, since there is reportedly a bounty on Madriaga’s head.

“Many detention prisoners are prepared to injure or kill for half a million or five million,” he explained.

Because of this, Palad said they requested that his cell be inspected separately from the general population during “Oplan Galugad” (cell inspection operations).

READ: Sara Duterte visits Teves, not Madriaga in jail, says Remulla

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