Cebu waste crisis: Mandaue to strengthen ban on plastics

Some residents collect recyclables from portion of the Mandaue Green Learning Park. The park temporarily serves as garbage drop-off point. | CDN Digital file photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The local government here plans to review the implementation of its ordinance on single-use plastics amid concerns over the city’s garbage problem.

City Councilor Carlo Fortuna said the ordinance remains existing and active. But current discussions with Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano focus on strengthening its enforcement.

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Fortuna noted that single-use plastics continue to contribute significantly to the city’s wastes.

Poor compliance

Although some retailers in the city comply with the regulation, Fortuna pointed that many in the city’s public market and elsewhere revert to using single-use plastics.

The city, he said, will review this issue. Authorities will also encourage event organizers to limit the use of disposable materials such as plastic water bottles.

READ: Cebu City: Waste shredders to be required in all barangays

Mandaue City promotes the principle of reuse, reduce, and recycle with reduction as the current priority, Fortuna said. He also called on residents to help reduce waste in their homes and communities.

Furthermore, he said reducing waste remains a priority for the city following the January 8 collapse and subsequent closure of the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City.

Existing anti-plastics ordinance

Mandaue City has an existing ordinance prohibiting the use of plastic bags. Banned materials include polystyrene containers such as styrofoam in sari-sari stores, eateries, shops, restaurants, and shopping malls within the city.

City Ordinance No. 12-2010-562, also known as the Plastic Bag Prohibition Ordinance of 2010 took effect in September 2010. It aims to help prevent flooding due to clogged drainage.

The ordinance requires establishments to use paper bags, cloth bags, recyclable paper, or other reusable bags. Violators may face a fine of ₱500 or imprisonment of up to five days.

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