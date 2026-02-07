‘Boycott fixers,’ Land Transportation Office urges public anew

LTO-7 Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr. | Contributed photo / LTO-7

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has once again urged the public not to patronize fixers in their transactions with the agency.

LTO-7 Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr. also said that the public should immediately report to his office LTO personnel who engage in extortion.

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This is part of his priority programs after he assumed office in Central Visayas in January 2026.

“One of our priority programs is the promotion of integrity development among LTO personnel. Gusto po natin na matino yung mga empleyado, hindi lang po matino, maginoo pa (We want sane and gracious personnel),” Ranches said.

Anti-fixing operations

Ranches revealed that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) recently conducted anti-fixing operations at their office to fully eradicate this illegal activity.

“I’d like to thank the CIDG for their continuous support to our agency. We will eradicate these fixers in all our offices in the region. Kung kailangang may managot na LTO personnel (if a staffer is liable), he or she will face the consequences,” he added.

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Educational approach

Director Ranches also said that LTO-7 personnel will undergo further education on common illegal activities within the agency and their corresponding criminal and administrative charges.

“We will conduct seminars for our employees because if we say integrity development, it is not just punitive—it must have an educational aspect. We have to educate our employees and the public not to patronize fixers,” he said.

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The official, consequently, will tap the Civil Service Commission and other key agencies to help facilitate the training and seminars for LTO-7 personnel.

Just recently, LTO-7 also launched a Citizens Law Enforcement Hotline Facebook Page to enable the public to report traffic violations and complaints online.

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