CEC Dragons stun CIT-U, take Game 1 of Cesafi 15U finals
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Eastern College (CEC) came out firing and never looked back, cruising to a 72-47 rout of the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats in Game 1 of the Cesafi Season 25 Under-15 finals on Saturday, February 7, at the Cebu Coliseum.
The convincing win put the Dragons one victory away from defending their title and completing a rare grandslam. It also extended their unbeaten run to nine games, dating back to the elimination round and semifinals.
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Amievo Lastimosa led the balanced CEC attack with 12 points, while Shariff Jailil Samad chipped in 10. Caine Benabaye and Francis Macalisang provided steady support with nine points apiece.
For CIT-U, Khentrick Khor was the lone Baby Wildcat in double figures, finishing with 11 points. Feljon Abrenica added seven.
Blistering start
CEC set the tone early, opening the game with a blistering 10-0 run. CIT-U briefly found its footing and cut the deficit to three, 23-20, late in the first period, but that proved to be as close as it would get.
The Dragons answered with a decisive 13-1 spurt to take a 36-21 advantage. Psalm Delos Santos halted the run, trimming the lead to 36-23 at halftime.
READ: CEC Dragons eye fourth straight win in Cesafi 12-under basketball
CEC showed no signs of easing up in the second half. Samad sparked another surge by scoring six straight points off coast-to-coast layups, pushing the lead to 58-32.
The Dragons later stretched their advantage to as much as 30, 71-41, to put the game firmly out of reach.
CIT-U will try to regroup and even the best-of-three series in Game 2 on Sunday, February 8 at 5 p.m. in the same venue.
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