Fugitive Atong Ang not in Cambodia; DILG believes he’s in PH

Businessman Charlie `Atong’ Ang. Photo from INQUIRER FILE

MANILA – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Saturday said authorities continue to locate Charlie “Atong” Ang, who is wanted for his alleged link to the disappearance of several cockfighting enthusiasts

Remulla believes “he’s still in the Philippines” following confirmation from the Cambodian foreign ministry that he did not travel to or enter the Southeast Asian nation.

“We think he’s still in the Philippines. The information that he was in Cambodia came from the witness, Julie Patidongan. We haven’t stopped looking for him here,” he told the Philippine News Agency.

READ: Atong Ang allegedly helped by cops to escape arrest — PNP

The Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement dated Feb. 6, said “there is no record of Charlie Tiu Hay Ang’s entry or exit at any Cambodian border checkpoints.”

“This clarification is issued to dispel recent media reports suggesting that Charlie Tiu Hay Ang maybe hiding in Cambodia, while a team of Philippine police officers had been dispatched to search for him,” it said.

READ: ‘Atong Ang is not in our country,’ says Cambodian foreign ministry

Remulla earlier confirmed that the Philippine National Police had dispatched personnel to Cambodia to verify reports that Ang is seeking refuge there.

Patidongan is a former associate of Ang, who is now a government witness in the case involving the missing cockfight enthusiasts.

The DILG has named Ang a most wanted person, offering a PHP10 million reward for information leading to his arrest. (PNA)

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