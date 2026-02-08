‘Enough excuses,’ Akbayan fires back at Sara Duterte
MANILA, Philippines — Akbayan on Saturday responded to VP Sara Duterte’s criticisms, wherein she claimed that the impeachment complaint endorsed by them was a form of “harassment” and “abuse,” as well as being “politically motivated.”
Moments after the release of the vice president’s video, the Akbayan party-list posted on its Facebook page: “Enough with the excuses.” Akbayan also pointed out that Duterte should “prepare to go down in history as the first vice president to be impeached, not once, but twice.”
READ: Sara Duterte: Impeachment rap ‘politically motivated,’ lacks proof
The post also noted that a complaint Duterte described as baseless should not have prompted her to create a video message to “desperately attack” the group rather than respond to the charges.
Akbayan called on Duterte to “prepare to go down in history as the first vice president to be impeached, not once, but twice,” referring to the two impeachment raps against her.
READ: Sara vs Risa: VP says new impeach rap tied to Hontiveros’ 2028 ambition
The two complaints were sent to the office of House of Representatives Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III on Friday, Secretary General Cheloy Garafil said.
One was endorsed by the Makabayan bloc and the other by Akbayan and the ML party-list. /das
READ: Impeachment raps vs Sara Duterte sent to Dy’s office — Garafil
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.