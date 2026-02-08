‘Enough excuses,’ Akbayan fires back at Sara Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte said in a video statement on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, that the impeachment complaint endorsed by Akbayan against her was ‘politically motivated’ and not supported by evidence. | Screengrab from Inday Sara Duterte/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Akbayan on Saturday responded to VP Sara Duterte’s criticisms, wherein she claimed that the impeachment complaint endorsed by them was a form of “harassment” and “abuse,” as well as being “politically motivated.”

Moments after the release of the vice president’s video, the Akbayan party-list posted on its Facebook page: “Enough with the excuses.” Akbayan also pointed out that Duterte should “prepare to go down in history as the first vice president to be impeached, not once, but twice.”

READ: Sara Duterte: Impeachment rap ‘politically motivated,’ lacks proof

The post also noted that a complaint Duterte described as baseless should not have prompted her to create a video message to “desperately attack” the group rather than respond to the charges.

Akbayan called on Duterte to “prepare to go down in history as the first vice president to be impeached, not once, but twice,” referring to the two impeachment raps against her.

READ: Sara vs Risa: VP says new impeach rap tied to Hontiveros’ 2028 ambition

The two complaints were sent to the office of House of Representatives Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III on Friday, Secretary General Cheloy Garafil said.

One was endorsed by the Makabayan bloc and the other by Akbayan and the ML party-list. /das

READ: Impeachment raps vs Sara Duterte sent to Dy’s office — Garafil

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