MCIA traffic hits all-time high with 1.3M travelers

Passengers line up at the immigration gates at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on January 23, 2026. | CDN Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has recorded a significant milestone to start the year.

In January, the country’s second busiest gateway welcomed a total of 1.3 million passengers, translating to a 15 percent increase compared to its 1.1 million passengers recorded during the same period in 2025.

The numbers also serve as the highest passenger traffic for a month recorded in history.

The surge in passenger traffic reinforces the airport’s sustained demand for travel to Cebu, airport officials said.

Domestic traffic rose by 12 percent from its January 2025 traffic, while international traffic saw a 25 percent jump from the same period.

READ: Mactan-Cebu International Airport deemed best in its class

While the surge in passenger traffic can be attributed to the influx of tourists and returning Filipinos for the Sinulog festival, the opening of new international routes and the entry of new airline partners have significantly boosted connectivity, according to Athanasios Titonis, Chief Executive Officer of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC).

MCIA new routes

In 2025, MCIA introduced eight new domestic and international routes, including direct connections to Brisbane in Australia.

Likewise, the airport welcomed new foreign-based airline partners such as Jetstar Airways, Vietnam Airlines, Firefly Airlines, and Aero-K.

“This exceptional start to 2026 is a testament to the growing demand for Cebu as a global destination and a key transit hub,” said Titonis.

Julius G. Neri, Jr., General Manager and CEO of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), also expressed optimism over the airport’s growth.

“These figures reflect the strong collaboration between the government and our private sector partners as the ideal entry point to the Philippines,” said Neri.

READ: Mactan-Cebu airport adds direct interisland flights

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP