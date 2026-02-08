DOH urges public to use ₱1,000 annual PhilHealth dental benefit

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Good oral health is key to overall wellness, the Department of Health (DOH) said as it urged Filipinos to take advantage of the ₱1,000 yearly dental benefits offered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Health officials warned that unattended oral concerns can lead to other complications, including heart problems, stressing the need to avail of dental services consistently.

READ: PhilHealth board okays preventive oral health services coverage

DOH Undersecretary Dr. Emmie Liza Perez-Chiong said dental checkups should be done at least twice a year, with more frequent visits for those prone to plaque buildup.

“If you do it every six months, the plaque won’t build up over time. Plaque is very difficult to remove,” Perez-Chiong said in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo on Saturday, February 7.

She added that oral healthcare should begin as soon as a child’s teeth start to develop. It must continue regularly as teeth naturally weaken with age.

READ: Access to oral care and dental health is a human right, says CHR

Dental care under PhilHealth

For those who avoid dental treatment due to high costs, Perez-Chiong reminded the public that PhilHealth covers several dental services.

These include free preventive care such as oral screening, teeth cleaning, and fluoride varnish treatment, which may be availed twice a year, with visits set at least four months apart.

Pit and fissure sealants and Class V treatments are also covered, but only for up to two teeth each year.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said the agency is currently accrediting dentists who are willing to accept patients under the PhilHealth dental benefit package.

READ: Oral health and mental health are more connected than you think

“PhilHealth has already approved [the proposal], and the next part is implementing it,” Herbosa said in the same interview.

Aside from regular check-ups, the DOH encouraged the public to follow essential oral care practices such as brushing with fluoride toothpaste, using soft but firm toothbrushes, and maintaining a proper diet.

“It’s very important to take care of our teeth. Oral health is a big factor affecting nutrition and even mental health. There is no good health without good dentition and oral health,” Herbosa said.

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