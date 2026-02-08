CIT-U drubs UV to seize Game 1 of Cesafi 15U finals

The CIT-U Baby Wildcats battle for a rebound. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats showed that their unbeaten run in the Cesafi Season 25 15-under basketball tournament was no fluke.

The team won Game 1 of the finals, 59-45, against defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers on Saturday, February 7, at the Cebu Coliseum.

READ: USPF, SCSC finish 3rd in Cesafi 15-, 12-under divisions

Under head coach Christian Floyd Taboada, the Baby Wildcats overcame a shaky start and gradually took control. They built a lead that swelled to as much as 15 points in the third quarter.

It was unprecedented dominance from CIT-U. The team had debuted in this tournament just this season with a rookie-laden roster against the formidable UV.

CIT-U trailed after an 11-13 opening period but quickly turned the tide in the second frame.

Alsola leads attack

Bernard Alsola sparked the run with three straight open layups off quick plays. This enabled the Baby Wildcats to enter halftime with a 10-point cushion, 35-25. UV, meanwhile, struggled to contain their penetration.

The Baby Wildcats continued to pour it on in the third. Paul Desquitado attacked UV’s soft interior for a 5-1 burst that stretched the lead to 40-26.

READ: Cesafi basketball: CIT-U stuns SHS-AdC, advances to U12 finals

The Baby Lancers tried to respond with back-to-back baskets. But CIT-U matched them every step of the way and closed the period ahead, 45-32.

CIT-U, in the meantime, stayed composed on both ends of the floor in the final quarter to comfortably seal the win.

Desquitado led the Baby Wildcats with 13 points, while Klient Patongonan added 12. Alsola and Ivan Geraldez chipped in 10 points apiece.

For UV, on the other hand, James Brobo and Skerl Basilisco scored 12 points each in the losing effort. The Baby Wildcats will look to complete a sweep in Game 2 on Sunday at 6 p.m., at the same venue.

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