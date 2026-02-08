See a road violation? You may report it to LTO through Facebook

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Road users in Cebu and Bohol can now help ensure safety on the streets via the new Citizens Law Enforcement Hotline Facebook page of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

The platform allows the public to report traffic violations and road safety concerns, enabling authorities to receive complaints and supporting evidence in real time.

Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr., officer-in-charge of LTO in Central Visayas stressed how public involvement is needed to ensure discipline on the roads and prevent dangerous driving behavior.

“Please help us through this hotline by sending in your issues and concerns,” Ranches said during a news forum on Feb. 3, 2026.

READ: ‘Boycott fixers,’ Land Transportation Office urges public anew

Law Enforcement Hotline

The page accepts citizen-captured photos, videos, and other relevant materials, channeling them to the agency’s Operations Division.

Verified complaints may lead to official action by LTO-7, including the issuance of show-cause orders against motorists found to have violated traffic rules.

He added that the agency may also suspend a driver’s license or recommend its revocation, depending on the submitted evidence.

READ: LTO Tracker: How to find your license plates

Improving road safety

Ranches said the hotline page is one of his main priorities after he assumed leadership of LTO-7 this year. The agency also has programs focused on improving road safety and reducing traffic-related accidents in the region.

These measures include stricter and more transparent driver licensing, thorough vehicle inspections, wider access to driver education, and improved professionalism among LTO personnel.

READ: LTO: No deadline for ‘no plate, no travel’ policy

Ranches, who previously served as assistant regional director of the LTO in Calabarzon and regional director in Bicol said he hopes to drive down the number of road crashes and make travel safer for all road users in Central Visayas.

“Road safety is not only the concern of the Land Transportation Office, but is the concern of all. Help us promote a culture of road safety,” he said.

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