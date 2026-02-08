Over 200 rice farmers ask Marcos to stop iron sand mining in Leyte

Residents of several barangays in MacArthur, Leyte, express strong opposition to mining operations in their communities, warning that the project can lead to displacement and serious environmental damage. (Photo from JESUS CABIAS JR.)

TACLOBAN CITY — Farmers in MacArthur town, Leyte, are pleading with President Bongbong Marcos Jr. to stop the iron sand mining in their communities, saying that the proposed project threatens not only their livelihoods and food security but also their environment.

Residents from Barangays Maya, Pongon, Liwayway, and Romualdez held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, February 7, to express their strong opposition to mining in their farming areas.

The protesters, mostly the more than 200 affected rice farmers, said mining operations can destroy farmlands and damage irrigation systems that support their crops.

READ: Black sand mining in Leyte town to start despite opposition

The areas are covered by a mining claim of MacArthur Ironsand Mining Corp. (MIMC), which spans about 2,268 hectares in MacArthur, around 62 kilometers from Tacloban City.

MIMC operates as a contractor of Strong Built Mining Development Corp. (SBMDC), which holds a Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) issued on July 28, 2007, and set to expire on July 27, 2032.

An MPSA allows a contractor to explore, develop, and utilize mineral resources under government regulation.

The agreement covers a total of 7,411 hectares across MacArthur and the neighboring towns of Abuyog, Dulag, Mayorga, and Javier, although no mining activities are currently being conducted in those other municipalities.

In a petition letter dated February 4, the farmers warned that allowing mining to resume would lead to hunger and loss of income.

“We write to you, Mr. President, to bring attention to our plight and to seek your immediate action. We appeal to you to issue an Executive Order stopping the damaging mining operations in our territory,” the residents said.

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They added that without government intervention, they risk losing their only source of livelihood, worsening food insecurity, and suffering long-term environmental damage, including biodiversity loss and water pollution.

Jesus Cabias Jr., spokesperson for the group, said the farmers recognize that mining is allowed under Philippine law, but he accused the company of failing to comply with the conditions of its permit.

“We are not denying that mining is a state policy. What we are questioning is the company’s failure to strictly follow the agreement, particularly the rehabilitation of mined areas since operations started in 2012,” Cabias said in an interview on Sunday, February 8.

Cabias also said that some residents, who openly oppose the mining, have experienced harassment, including being prohibited from accessing their own farmlands, allegations he strongly condemned.

MIMC began mining operations in 2012 but was ordered to stop by the MacArthur local government on February 8, 2022, after a drainage canal was damaged.

In June last year, the local government allowed the company to resume activities after it committed to restoring the damaged canal.

Mining operations were also suspended in previous years due to low global prices of magnetite sand and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opposition from residents intensified again following the arrival of a large dredger on January 2 this year.

Farmers fear the equipment will be used to extract magnetite sand — commonly used in steel and iron production — and could cause further damage to rice fields and irrigation systems.

However, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) said mining operations have not yet resumed.

Celeste Faith de la Cruz, information officer of MGB Eastern Visayas, clarified that while the company holds a valid MPSA, it still needs approval of its work program before any mining activity can continue.

“Technically, they are allowed to conduct mining operations because they have an existing MPSA. But their work program has not yet been approved by our office. Without that, they cannot resume operations in MacArthur,” de la Cruz said in an online interview on February 7.

She explained that the work program outlines environmental safeguards, rehabilitation plans such as reforestation, and other measures to prevent damage to surrounding communities.

For its part, MIMC maintained that it is legally entitled to continue its operations.

Area manager Laurence Medua said the company has secured the necessary permits from government agencies concerned, including the local government.

“While we respect the opposition of some residents, we also have the right to conduct mining. We have complied with the requirements under the mining laws, and our documents are in order,” Medua said.

READ: Sierra Madre on the brink: Can we stop mining before it is too late?

MacArthur Mayor Rodin Babante said he would not intervene as long as the company secures all required clearances and strictly follows the terms of its MPSA, particularly on rehabilitation.

“They have obtained the needed permits from MGB and the DENR related to mining activities. I just hope they will also help the farmers,” Babante said in a separate radio interview.

The mayor also disclosed that some farmers have entered into agreements with the mining company, including selling their land or joining a buy-back scheme in which the land is returned to them after 25 years. /apl

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