Classes to resume across Cebu after Basyang

Photo courtesy of Capitol Public Information Office

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Class suspensions in public and private schools across Cebu have been lifted following improved weather, the provincial government announced in an executive order issued on Sunday, February 8.

According to an update from the Capitol Public Information Office, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said there are no longer any immediate threats requiring classes to remain suspended following the passage of Typhoon Basyang.

Cebu now faces fairer weather after the system weakened and dissipated early Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

READ: Wind signals lifted in Cebu as Basyang weakens to LPA

Safety first

The order also directed that classes resume only when deemed safe by school officials and local authorities.

“There is a need to restore normal school operations to ensure the continuity of learning while maintaining vigilance and preparedness for any residual or localized weather disturbances,” part of the order read.

The governor earlier suspended classes at all levels from February 5 due to the anticipated effects of the typhoon.

The province was also placed on blue alert on the same day to ensure monitoring, coordination, and preparatory actions from local disaster units.

READ: Cebu City ‘safe and sound’ after Basyang — Archival

Basyang caused floods, landslides

Basyang brought heavy and persistent rains to Cebu from Thursday onwards, which localized flooding and landslides, especially in the southern portions of the province.

Pagasa also placed Cebu under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 as early as Wednesday night and later raised TCWS No. 2 in southern and central Cebu.

READ: Basyang: Serious flooding expected, Signal No. 2 up in Central, S. Cebu

Although authorities reported no major damage in Cebu following the storm, it severely affected several areas in the country.

On Sunday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported 12 deaths due to drowning or landslides. Nine fatalities were from Northern Mindanao, while three were from Caraga.

The typhoon affected at least 132,000 families, mostly based in the regions of Caraga, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Negros Island.

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