PH heart association: Heed medical experts, not social media

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MANILA – The Philippine Heart Association (PHA) on Thursday warned Filipinos against misinformation and misconceptions about heart diseases circulating on social media, saying these often lead patients to delay or stop proper treatment.

PHA national president Dr. Walid Amil said one of the biggest challenges the association faces is correcting false advice that patients sometimes get from friends, neighbors, or online sources instead of from health professionals.

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“Minsan naniniwala ang pasyente sa kaibigan o kapitbahay na nagsasabing huwag nang inumin ang gamot, kahit na ito ay dapat sana ay lifelong medication (Sometimes, patients believe friends or neighbors who tell them to stop taking their medication, even though it is supposed to be a lifelong treatment),” Amil said in a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview.

Misinformation hurts

Such misinformation can seriously affect a patient’s condition and recovery, he added.

To address this, Amil said the PHA continuously conducts lectures, patient consultations, and community engagements nationwide. These help ensure that accurate and science-based information reaches the public.

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PHA’s 2,546 members, he said, actively counter fake news related to heart health.

“The only way is regular dissemination of lectures and consultations with patients. Alam ng aming mga miyembro kung paano labanan ang fake news (Our members know how to fight fake news),” he said.

Amil, moreover, said the association will hold a symposium on combating health misinformation during its annual convention in May. They recognize the growing influence of social media on health decisions.

Educational content

The PHA, likewise, uses its official website and social media platforms to publish educational content. This corrects common myths and misconceptions about heart diseases and their treatment.

The reminder came as the PHA marked Philippine Heart Month with the theme “Bringing Heart Care Closer to Every Filipino All Over the Country.”

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As part of the observance, the association’s 18 chapters nationwide are holding activities focused on heart disease prevention and proper treatment. These include hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation demonstrations, healthy lifestyle campaigns and community lectures.

Rising burden

Amil reiterated the special importance of heart health given the rising burden of cardiovascular diseases. He also underscored the limited number of cardiologists in the country, particularly in provinces.

Meanwhile, he urged Filipinos to prioritize heart health by adopting healthy habits and seeking medical advice from qualified professionals.

“Nag-iisa lang po ang ating puso (We only have one heart). Take good care of our heart,” he said.

“Eat the proper diet, avoid vices, encourage regular exercise, and regularly consult our health professionals.”