Basyang death toll rises to 12; affected families hit 132K

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard District Central Visayas prepare to distribute aid in kind to fishers in Tabuelan, northern Cebu on Feb. 7, 2026 in the wake of storm Basyang. | Photo courtesy of Civil Relations Group Central Visayas

MANILA – The death toll due to the former Tropical Storm Basyang (international name Penha) has climbed to 12 while families affected by the weather disturbance reached 132,000, the spokesperson of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Sunday.

In an interview over dzBB radio, OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo said this is equivalent to 467,000 persons residing in 850 barangays in the Visayas and Mindanao.

READ: Cebu City ‘safe and sound’ after Basyang —Archival

“‘Yung atin naman pong mga casualties, nakakalungkot po na umabot ng 12 ‘yung for verification and validation na mga nasawi (Our casualties, which is saddening, have so far reached 12, and all of these reports are for verification and validation),” Castillo said.

Earlier reports coming from the OCD said nine of the reported fatalities came from Region 10 (Northern Mindanao) and three from Caraga.

The reported deaths either succumbed to drowning or landslides.

Castillo said clearing operations are now ongoing.

445 houses spoiled

Damaged houses, he added, numbered around 445, including 38 “totally damaged”.

Castillo added that they still have no figures for infrastructure and agriculture damage, as rapid damage assessment operations are ongoing.

READ: DOH warns of possible rise in dengue cases in Vis-Min after Basyang

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. directed unit commanders to assess the affected police infrastructure and personnel in areas hit by Basyang.

“This will ensure effective supervision of post-disaster relief and rehabilitation operations,” Nartatez said in a statement.

Initial assessment showed that communication lines and supply chains continue to be operational in the affected police regional offices, he said.

Police personnel also aid local government units in the search, rescue and relief operations. (With Christopher Lloyd Caliwan/PNA)

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