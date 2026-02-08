Iligan resident recalls harrowing 8-foot-deep flood after Basyang: ‘Parang Sendong ulit’

Iligan City after Tropical Storm Basyang. | Photo contributed by Frances April Rhea Villanueva

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Still nursing injuries and struggling with limited access to electricity, water, and communication services, an Iligan City resident shared the grim reality of life after Tropical Storm Basyang (international name Penha).

Frances April Rhea Villanueva recounted her experience with CDN Digital on Sunday, Feb. 8, how her family barely had time to save their belongings as floodwaters surged in their community. She described floodwaters that rose as high as seven to 8 feet and nearly reached their roof.

According to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), the death toll linked to Tropical Storm Basyang has climbed to 12, while affected families have reached 132,000, or around 467,000 individuals across 850 barangays in Visayas and Mindanao.

Read and stay informed: Basyang: LIVE UPDATES

Villanueva, who lives in Purok 2, Barangay Tambacan, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, said the storm left their community without power, water, and mobile signal.

“My family and I are safe, although injured. Now is the only time I’ve gone online again because my battery died (during the storm),” Villanueva said, adding that she was only able to charge her phone by relying on a facility in a nearby town.

She said their area remains in dire condition days after the storm, with basic utilities still down.

“Until now walang kuryente, walang tubig, walang service, and walang any relief na binigay ang LGU,” she said. (There is no power, water, service, or relief from the local government unit.)

“Halos level na sa bubong”

Villanueva described the flood as overwhelming and unexpected, leaving her family with little choice but to prioritize their survival.

“Umabot sa 7-8 ft tall ang tubig, and almost level na siya ng roof namin,” she said. (The water rose 7 to eight feet, almost level with our roof.)

Despite their efforts to save their belongings, the rushing floodwaters swept away most of their possessions.

“As much as we tried to save our things, most of it was flooded, including my laptop, computer, clothes, wallet, and other important items,” Villanueva said.

She plans to have her laptop checked in hopes of recovering important files but fears the damage may be irreversible.

“Di ko alam kung ano ang gagawin if irreversible ang damage. Andun lahat ng work and personal files ko. You know me, buhay ko yung laptop ko,” she added. (I don’t know what I would do if the damage turned out to be irreversible. All my work and personal files are in that laptop. It’s like my life depends on it.)

Their small sari-sari store, she said, also suffered heavy losses.

“Mostly damaged items na and ang iba, tinangay na ng tubig (and the water swept away all the rest),” she said.

Riprap damage worsened flooding

Villanueva said the collapse of a riprap structure near their home worsened the flooding and pushed water levels beyond what residents had expected.

“Ang bilis tumaas ng tubig and di namin inexpect talaga. Nasira ang riprap malapit sa amin kaya lagpas ulo ang tubig,” she said. (The water rose fast and we didn’t expect that. When the riprap structure near us collapsed, the water rose higher than a person’s head.)

With barely any time to gather belongings, she said their family sought shelter in another house.

“Wala kaming oras na kunin ang gamit because our safety was our concern, and we stayed in another house,” Villanueva said.

She also shared the tragic news that some of their neighbors did not survive.

“Unfortunately, ilan sa neighbors namin patay… para siyang Bagyong Sendong ulit,” she said, referring to the deadly Tropical Storm Sendong (Washi) that devastated Northern Mindanao in December 2011.

Food scarce, cleanup ongoing

While the family has managed to find food, Villanueva said they have been relying on whatever remained unspoiled from their store, including canned goods and stored water.

“We’re able to eat naman… Merong naiwang mga canned goods, other secured food, and water na naiwan sa sari-sari namin,” she said.

In a bittersweet moment, she shared how they also cooked chickens that died during the storm.

“May mga alagang manok si papa na namatay and inulam din namin,” she said. (Some of my father’s poultry died, so we cooked them for our meals.)

Rice supplies, however, are becoming difficult to access, forcing them to buy from nearby areas as major stores are running low.

For now, the family’s days are consumed by cleanup, as thick mud and debris remain in their home and surroundings.

“Ang dami-dami lang need linisin, puro putik ang naiwan, and we’re trying our best to get through this,” she said.

Basyang death toll rises

The story from Iligan comes as government reports indicate rising casualties and widespread damage in storm-affected areas.

Most of the fatalities were recorded in Northern Mindanao and Caraga, with victims reportedly dying from drowning and landslides. Clearing operations remain ongoing, while damage assessment continues in affected provinces.

READ: Basyang death toll rises to 12; affected families hit 132K

“We’re trying our best to get through this.”

For Villanueva, however, the numbers only reflect part of the tragedy.

Her story is one of many unfolding in storm-hit communities, where residents are left to rebuild what they can, mourn what they have lost, and endure the uncertainty of what comes next.

“We spent the whole day yesterday and today cleaning. It’s possible we’ll spend the next two days continuing this cleanup,” she said.

Despite the devastation, Villanueva said her family is holding on.

“We’re trying our best to get through this,” she said.

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