Gabriel Santisima stuns Japanese WBO champion in Tokyo

Gabriel Santisima with his trainer Michael Domingo. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gabriel Santisima walked into Korakuen Hall as the underdog. Ten rounds later, he walked out of the boxing arena with a title and the Japanese boxing crowd sitting in stunned silence.

On Saturday night, February 7, the 21-year-old Cebu-based Aroroy, Masbate native pulled off a career-defining upset. He outworked and outthought the highly rated Subaru Murata for a unanimous-decision victory to capture the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific super bantamweight title.

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When the scores were read, the normally raucous Tokyo venue fell eerily quiet.

Judges Edward Ligas of Cebu and Mekin Sumon both had it 96-93, while Takeru Okinawa scored it wider at 97-92. The adjudicators all favored Santisima of the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym where WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem belongs.

From the opening bell, it was clear Santisima was not there to be another statistic to Murata’s unbeaten record.

Pinoy vengeance

He pressed forward immediately, disrupting Murata’s rhythm with steady pressure and sharp counters. Murata, who had beaten five Filipinos — including Santisima’s brother Alex — appeared to expect another cake walk win.

Instead, he found himself in a fight.

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Murata flashed his speed early, particularly in the second round, but Santisima refused to be backed up. He stayed compact, slipped shots, and shot back in between Murata’s combinations.

By the fourth, the Filipino challenger began landing clean, snapping Murata’s head back with a pair of crisp right hands.

Turn of the tide

The bout turned in dramatic fashion in the sixth.

Murata, confident and swinging hard, appeared to be building momentum when Santisima timed him perfectly.

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A short, sneaky counter left hook crashed through Murata’s guard and sent him to the canvas.

The knockdown broke Murata’s nose, blood pouring as he struggled back to his feet before the bell.

From that moment, the tide turned completely.

Murata, ranked No. 7 by both the WBC and WBA and No. 9 by The Ring among junior featherweights chasing Naoya Inoue’s crown, could not hide his surprise.

Murata’s resistance

He tried to rally, but Santisima doubled down in the seventh, winging hooks and forcing exchanges.

In the eighth, both fighters stood their ground and traded blows, Santisima refusing to give Murata the space he needed to reset.

Murata salvaged the final two rounds behind sheer activity and pressure, but the damage had been done. Santisima’s work across the middle rounds, punctuated by the knockdown, proved decisive.

Santisima arrives

At the final bell, there was little doubt who had seized the moment. Santisima, the younger brother of former world title challenger Jeo Santisima — himself a veteran in Japan — improved his record to 10 wins, seven by knockout, with one loss and one draw.

More importantly, he announced himself as a real threat in the super bantamweight division.

For Murata, the loss marked the first blemish of his career, pulling him to 10-1 although all 10 of his wins came by knockout. The loss may also cost him his lofty world rankings.

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