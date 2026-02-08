AEBC Buildrite Cup: Handy Fix Pro, Natica, Surfix notch wins

Handy Fix Pro and rubberstop players battle for a rebound. | AEBC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Handy Fix Pro pulled off a solid 63-55 victory over Rubberstop to claim its third win in four outings in the Buildrite Cup 2025 of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) on Saturday, February 7, at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

Bannered by a squad of mechanical engineers, Handy Fix Pro moved into a tie atop Bracket B with Natica of the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP). Both teams held identical 3-1 records after Natica also secured a win earlier in the day.

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Jett Latonio and Ivan Deo led Handy Fix Pro with 14 points apiece. Latonio stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds, two assists, and a block, while Deo added two rebounds and a steal. John Rendon and Conrad Andrino chipped in 10 points each.

Rubberstop absorbed its first loss in four games despite James Lim’s game-high 22 points and Liehn Ibarita’s 16.

How Natica, Surfix performed

In another Bracket B matchup, Natica fended off Smartbond, 64-57.

Dexsel Caadan paced Natica with 19 points, along with three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. John Therese Buhawe contributed 14 points, while Alfredo Sanchez and Philip Alegado added 10 apiece.

Smartbond, composed of computer engineers, slipped to a 2-2 record. Jae Estella finished with 21 points, while Arnel Cordero tallied 12.

Surfix capped the day with a dramatic 72-70 win over Readycrete, still in Bracket B.

Rozien Rivera spearheaded the charge with 23 points, on top of three assists, a steal, and a block. Nikko Harold Punay added 18 points, while Dexter Estilloro posted a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds as Surfix finally broke through for its first win in four games.

Arlu Esteban led Readycrete with 18 points, while John Felix Ramirez and Michael Sasuman scored 14 points each.

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