Binaliw landfill: Groups renew calls for justice one month after landslide kills 36

One month after a landfill collapsed in Barangay Binaliw, various environmental, labor, and youth groups renewed their calls for justice for the families of 36 killed in the tragedy. | CDN File Photo/Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A coalition of environmental and labor groups and youth organizations renewed calls for justice one month after the landfill landslide in Barangay Binaliw that killed 36 workers and injured at least 18 others.

They described the tragedy as “preventable” and condemned what they called the absence of a meaningful investigation and accountability.

In a statement released on Sunday, Feb. 8, the organizations said that families of the victims still have no clear answers. The authorities, they added, have relied on announcements and site visits instead of conducting a transparent and independent probe.

“Justice remains out of reach,” the groups said.

They stressed that the deaths did not happen by fate. They blamed unsafe working conditions and weak enforcement of occupational safety and environmental standards.

Responsibility should not fall on workers and nearby communities, the groups said. They pointed instead to institutions responsible for ensuring safety and compliance in landfill operations.

Groups question government response

After the tragedy, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) created a multisectoral investigating panel on orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Cebu City Government also conducted a series of site visits at the landfill.

However, the coalition said these actions have not resulted in a real investigation. They warned that government efforts may remain symbolic unless authorities pursue decisive and transparent action.

The groups also raised concerns about credibility. They said investigations without independent oversight could turn into mere formalities.

Fears of return to operations

The coalition also expressed alarm over plans to resume landfill operations. They said authorities may be prioritizing business-as-usual over justice and public safety.

They cited announcements made as of Feb. 2, which suggested that operations could restart once clearing requirements are met. The groups said this raises serious concerns for workers and nearby communities.

Authorities issued a cease-and-desist order against the landfill operator after the incident. This forced Cebu City to look for alternative waste disposal sites.

The city temporarily transferred its waste to Mandaue City as it also explored proposals for landfill sites in Aloguinsan and Toledo City.

READ: Binaliw landfill: Mandaue hopes site passes eco-checks, reopens

But the coalition said temporary solutions and compliance measures should not replace accountability for the victims.

Accountability and compensation demanded

The organizations blamed corporate negligence, regulatory failure, and weak enforcement of occupational safety and environmental laws for the deaths of the workers.

They called on Cebu City officials and national agencies, especially the DENR, to ensure accountability becomes central to any investigation.

They also demanded immediate compensation and long-term support for the families of the victims. They said relief efforts must go hand in hand with justice.

“We stand in solidarity with the families and communities of the victims,” the statement read. It added that both private entities and government agencies share responsibility for protecting workers and the public.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Time running out, Aliko Garganera warns

Calls for independent participation

To strengthen transparency, the coalition urged the national government to include independent environmental groups, labor organizations, and civil society formations in Cebu in the investigating panel.

They also called on Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. to form an inter-agency investigative body that includes DENR, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local civil society groups.

The coalition said the tragedy also exposed deeper problems in waste management. They said the city and the national government still lack a clear, clean, and sustainable waste management program.

They warned that continued reliance on unsafe landfill operations and stopgap solutions puts workers and communities at risk.

The coalition said the victims should not be reduced to statistics.

“We remember, and we will not forget,” the groups said. “The 36 lives lost in Barangay Binaliw were not statistics. Justice delayed is justice denied.”

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