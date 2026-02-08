CEC Dragons achieve rare grand slam, extend unbeaten run to 25-0 since 2023

The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons players, coaching staff, parents, and Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) officials pose for a group photo. | CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons capped another dominant season by completing a sweep of the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats, 88-42, to clinch the Cesafi 12-under basketball championship on Sunday, Feb. 8, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory sealed a rare grand slam for the Dragons, marking their third straight title in the 12-under division. They stretched their unbeaten run to 25 games dating back to 2023 in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) tournament.

Confident of another championship, CEC even brought out its Chinese dragon and lion before the game, a fitting show from the Chinese school that continued the celebration with a dominant performance on the court.

The Dragons wasted no time asserting control, quickly building a double-digit lead. They were ahead by 31 points at halftime, 50-19, and never looked back.

A heroic performance from Perseus Berame

Behind head coach Rodmark Del Rosario, CEC continued to pile on the pressure in the second half, ballooning the lead to as many as 46 points, 82-36, in the final period to put the series away.

Perseus Berame led the Dragons with 14 points, emerging as a steady presence despite missing out on a spot in the Mythical Five.

Finals Most Valuable Player Francis Macalisang added 13 points, while Amievo Lastimosa and James Jumao-as chipped in 10 apiece. Shariff Jhailil Samad also contributed nine points in the rout.

Kyle Aripal paced CIT-U with 16 points, the lone Baby Wildcat to finish in double figures.

Read the backstory here: Cesafi basketball: CIT-U stuns SHS-AdC, advances to U12 finals

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