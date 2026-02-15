FACES OF CEBU: Joy Carpio, event creative, matchmaker

Joy Carpio

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The world knows for festivities, food choices, places to visit, and people like this lady.

Joy Carpio is one of many Cebuanas who draw the spotlight to the island where she creates meaningful events, gathers people from all walks of life, strengthens community, and deepens connections.

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But Carpio used to live a life where schedules ruled her day, deadlines and meetings made up her hours, and time for self was scarce.

Eventually, she knew she needed to shift from the usual. So she gathered enough courage to be light to others by fostering connections and making community events happen.

Joy Carpio offers spaces for intentional socializing to Cebuanos. | Contributed photo

Promoting intentional presence

Joy has been in the events scene in Cebu for quite some time, and as much as she finds joy in these events, she found something else within herself—a talent that turns a simple hello into a lifetime of sweetness and togetherness.

She is the founder and creative director of Asa Na Ka?, a community-led space designed for intentional presence and real connection with others.

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“I realized that events are fleeting—they happen in a moment and then disappear. Community is what sustains a healthy environment long after the lights go off. When people kept returning not for the program, but for the people and the atmosphere, I understood that the real work wasn’t the event itself. It was creating a container where connection could continue, evolve, and feel supported over time,” she said.

Joy said in an interview with CDN Digital that her team put in a lot of time in planning a strategy for each event and even added that emotional labor plays a big role, too.

Carpio with some of her friends. | Contributed photo

“Beyond visual design and tone of voice, there’s constant intention around how people are meant to feel in the space—safe, welcomed, and genuinely included,” she added.

A gift for matchmaking

By creating safe spaces, getting to know more people, and seeing a community grow, Joy dug even deeper and discovered what she thinks is one of her main purposes in life — to be a matchmaker.

It all started with her just matching her friends and seeing how it all went. To her surprise, most of the matches she made ended up saying their “I dos”.

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“I naturally notice patterns and dynamics between people, and that instinct deepened after experiencing dating apps myself. From a branding perspective, I began to see dating as another form of storytelling—how people present themselves, what they emphasize, and what they unintentionally hide. I learned how to help friends shape their profiles in a way that felt more honest and magnetic, not performative,” she said.

She has then become a “lucky charm” for some of her friends and acquaintances. WIth her around, her single friends don’t stay single for long, she said in jest.

Although she’s happy seeing these connections, she’d also like to just see it as creating the right environment for connections to happen.

When CDN Digital asked her about the most meaningful connection she has made, Joy said:

“When someone tells me they became braver, clearer, or more self-assured because they felt safe in a space I created, that stays with me. The connection isn’t just between two people—it’s between who they were before and who they allowed themselves to become.”

Where people find courage to love, be loved

Working abroad for over a decade, Joy realized upon returning to Cebu that it is ready for bold and intentional creative spaces.

“Cebuanos are deeply connected to nature and their people, which makes the city fertile ground for bold, intentional spaces—where discomfort, when held with care, becomes liberating rather than intimidating,” she said.

In a city that never runs out of celebrations, Joy Carpio has chosen to build something that lasts. She makes possible not just events, but environments where people find love, courage, and the truest version of themselves.