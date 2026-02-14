Feb. 14 our 18th anniversary: Husband remembers wife lost in landfill collapse

Bienvenido Ranido remembers his wife, Rowena, on what should have been their 18th wedding anniversary—February 14, 2026—mere weeks after the January 8 landfill tragedy ended their marriage too soon.

FEBRUARY 14, 2026, was supposed to be their porcelain anniversary.

Porcelain marks 18 years of marriage, an anniversary milestone that embodies a love that’s delicate yet enduring. It is shaped by time, handled with care, and beautiful for surviving unbroken.

But this year, it feels painfully literal.

Bienvenido and Rowena Ranido had eagerly anticipated the date. Eighteen years of marriage is no small milestone, especially for a couple who wed young and built a life from nothing. They planned a simple night out with the kids: a stroll downtown, dinner at one of the cozy eateries. At last, quality time together, the way they had always cherished it.

Instead, this year’s Valentine’s Day arrives heavy with absence.

READ: Binaliw trash slide in Cebu: 30 days of grief after 36 deaths

The 40-day novena for Rowena began on February 9. And on the 14th—the day that should have marked their 18th wedding anniversary—there will be prayers instead of dinner plans, flickering vigil candles instead of a shared cake under the stars.

“Plano unta mi manuroy,” Ranido said in an interview with CDN Digital.

(We planned to go for a stroll.)

“Dili ko katudlo sa akong kaugalingon samot na kay February 9, maoy start sa iyang novena, inig February 14 ana ika-18th wedding anniversary,” he added.

(I cannot teach myself [to handle her loss] especially this February 9 is the start of her novena, (and) on February 14 our 18th wedding anniversary.)

READ: Binaliw tragedy: Grieving families turn to prayer, each other

Rowena, 36, was among the 36 people killed when a massive mound of garbage gave way at the Binaliw sanitary landfill on January 8. She worked as a human resources staff member at the facility operated by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc. (PIWS). That morning, she left for work as she always did. By nightfall, her family was waiting beside twisted metal and buried concrete.

The tragedy has since been dissected in technical terms: slope instability, oversaturation, excessive landfill height, and prolonged rainfall. Investigations by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources continue, with a cease-and-desist order still in place.

But inside the Ranido home, grief sits on the edge of the bed when the children leave for school. It fills the silence in the afternoons.

“Halos kada adlaw ko maghilak,” he said.

(It seems I cry now everyday.)

If others describe Rowena as kind, he says that word barely covers it.

“Way sama (One of a kind),” he said of his wife. “If uban tawo pangutan-on, muingon man og buotan. Muingon og buotan kay patay na pero para nako wala gyud siya’y sama.”

(If others when asked would say that she is good. They would say that because she is already dead, but for me, she is one of a kind.)

READ: Binaliw landfill collapse: Survivors’ kin recount hours of fear, waiting

In 18 years of marriage, he says, she never once raised a hand against him. Disagreements were resolved in words, never in violence. Arguments ended before they could turn into something uglier. He insists he never had the right to hurt her because she carried herself with a steadiness he could only respect.

“Bisan 17-18 years nami, ultimo hapak, wala gyud ko kadapat ana niya. Maglalis mi, pinaagi ra gyud sa baba, amo gyud nang settle-lon, dili na mudako, kanang mudagmal na? Wala gyud koy katungod nga mudagmal niya kay tarong kaayo siya nga pagka babaye, tarong pagka asawa,” he said.

(Even if we are already 17 to 18 years, I never hit her not even a slap. We argue, but we do it through our words, we would really settle it, so that it would not grow bigger, Hitting her? I don’t have the right to hit her because she is a good woman.)

He sees her most clearly in their children. Three of them. Growing well, he says. Raised right. The eldest is preparing to finish senior high school and step into college, one of the dreams he and Rowena repeated to each other in years: that their children would finish school, that education would be their inheritance.

The foundation of that family was laid early and unexpectedly.

READ: Beyond aid, Binaliw landslide victims call for accountability

They had been dating for barely three or four months when she appeared at his house one day instead of reporting to work. He had never told her the full extent of his situation. His father had suffered a severe stroke and was wheelchair-bound. Caring for him meant confronting the daily indignities of illness—bathing, cleaning, lifting, feeding.

He did not want her to see that part of his life. He did not want her future tied to his hardship.

But she came anyway.

“Nahibulong ko nga naa may nangita nako… ana ko nganong niabot siya sa amoa unya niingon siya nangutana ra daw siya sa eskina,” he recalled.

(I was confused at who was looking for me…I said why she reached our house, she said that she asked directions at the street corner.)

That day, faced with the most unvarnished reality of his home, she did not hesitate. When his father soiled himself, she stopped him from stepping in. She cleaned. She bathed the older man. She fed him. She told Bienvenido to go to work; she would stay behind. She even missed her own duty that day to care for someone who was not yet legally her family.

READ: Cebu City ends Binaliw landfill search after 10 days, death toll now at 36

They had been together barely two months.

“Imagine-na. Two months pa mi ato. Pero siya nilimpyo, paghuman siyay galigo sa akong papa. Wala gyud siyay pag-arte. Iyang gipakaon. Gipa-duty pa ko niya kay siya na daw bahala sa akong papa. Siya’y gabantay ni papa. Ni-absent gyud siya,” Bienvinido said.

(Imagine that. We were just two months at that time. But she was the one who cleaned, then after that bathed my father. She had no qualms. She fed him. She even let me go to work because she would take care of his papa. She watched over papa. She really was absent from her work for that.)

And that was the decision point, he says. By February—only months after they began dating in November—he married her. He says he did not need more time. He had already seen enough.

He had seen a woman without pretense. Without gloves. Without complaint.

“Wala na koy makita nga babaye sama niya,” he said.

(I have never seen a woman like her.)

On January 8, that ordinary sense of duty brought her to the landfill.

When the garbage mound collapsed shortly before 5 p.m., Bienvenido rushed to the site after neighbors shouted what had happened. He called her name into a landscape of debris. He clawed at twisted metal. He refused to leave when police warned of further collapse. Hope flickered when rescuers detected possible signs of life. It thinned the next day when black body bags were prepared.

By early evening, he knew.

Since the tragedy, he measures time through rituals. He wanted to visit the cemetery every day, but elders advised him to wait until 40 days had passed. He holds on to beliefs about the soul’s journey after a sudden death. He speaks to his wife in prayer, asking forgiveness and urging her to continue toward heaven.

“Niana ko niya, ‘Ayaw sugot nga imong kalag magpabilin sa Prime,’” Bienvenido said.

(I told her. ‘Don’t allow your soul to stay in Prime.)

“Kung kalit-kalit nga kamatayon, mura man gud og magkundinar, mutuo ko ana. Mao to sige kog estorya nga ayaw kaguol namo nga nahabilin, maka-recover ra mi. Base sa 40 days, gamay ra kaayo ang adlaw nabilin nimo diri sa kalibutan para makakita ka sa imong pamilya,” he said.

(In sudden deaths, it seems that the soul would not rest, I believe in that. That is why I would talk to her a lot not to worry whom she left behind, we can recover. Based on the 40 days, it is just a few days left her in the world for her to see her family.)

“Mao nga akong giingnan akong mga anak nga paningkamotan nato nga dili magsige og hilak, basin mawili ang imong kalag ug dili musaka sa langit. Sa sulod sa 40 days, atong mama kaya ra kaayo nato,” he further said.

(He has told his children to steady their tears, worried that too much grief might anchor her spirit to this world. For 40 days, he tells them, they must try to be strong for their mother.)

Beyond mourning, Bienvenido continues to call for accountability. He has questioned whether safety protocols were properly enforced, whether government agencies that monitored the landfill acted in time. He does not blame blindly, he says. But he wants those with lapses to answer.

Eighteen years ago, he married a woman who cleaned his father without hesitation and told him to go to work while she stayed behind. This Valentine’s Day, there will be no dinner, no small celebration. There will only be prayer, memory, and the work of raising three children in the shape of the woman who once held their family together.

While others mark February 14 with roses and photos, Bienvenido will spend it at home with his children, holding on to memories of a marriage that ended too soon.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP