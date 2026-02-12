Smuggled cigarettes worth P130K seized in Cordova, Cebu

Map of the Municipality of Cordova | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Smuggled cigarettes worth more than P130,000 were seized by police during an inspection operation in Cordova, Cebu, on Wednesday evening, February 11.

The seizure was made at around 7:30 p.m. in Purok Langub, Barangay San Miguel, Cordova. This followed an inspection by intelligence operatives of the Cordova Municipal Police Station targeting retail stores suspected of selling illegal cigarettes.

Routine inspection

The operation formed part of routine checks to verify compliance with licensing, taxation, and labeling requirements for cigarette dealers and distributors within the municipality.

During the inspection, officers seized a total of 48 reams and 11 individual packs of FORT cigarettes, along with 16 reams of KING PEN cigarettes. All items lacked the required government markings and graphic health warnings.

Authorities estimated the total value of the confiscated cigarettes at approximately P130,200 based on prevailing market prices.

READ: P2M worth of smuggled cigarettes seized, suspect nabbed in Cebu anti-smuggling bust

The cigarettes were recovered from a small retail store owned by a resident identified only by the alias “Francis,” who operates a sari-sari store in Barangay San Miguel.

During police questioning, the store owner admitted purchasing the cigarettes. He reasoned they were significantly cheaper than regulated brands sold through authorized distributors.

Furthermore, he told investigators that the cigarettes were allegedly supplied by an unidentified Muslim distributor from Lapu-Lapu City. He added that the Muslim delivered the items using a motorcycle.

Investigators are still verifying this claim.

Part of province-wide crackdown on smuggling

In a statement, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said the seizure was part of a coordinated, province-wide anti-smuggling drive carried out across Cebu on February 11.

On the same day, police units in various municipalities and cities confiscated a combined P257,694 worth of illegal cigarettes, based on consolidated data.

Authorities seized a total of 347 packs and 143 reams of cigarettes sold without proper tax markings and health warnings.

The operations reflect intensified monitoring against the sale and distribution of untaxed and illegally imported tobacco products across the province.

READ: P47.5-M smuggled cigarettes found in abandoned trucks in Tarlac

Probe continues

As of Thursday, February 12, all seized items remain in the custody of the Cordova Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition. Investigators, meanwhile, continue to track possible supply routes and other retailers involved in the distribution of smuggled cigarettes.

The sale of cigarettes without proper tax stamps and mandated health warnings violates existing regulations, contributes to lost government revenue. Police said it also undermines public health safeguards.

Authorities said follow-up inspections and monitoring will continue in Cordova and nearby areas as they work to identify other individuals involved in the illegal tobacco trade and determine whether charges will be filed.

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