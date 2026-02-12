Apriel Smith seeks support from fans

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The beauty of Cebu City is represented by one of its most well-known beauty queens in recent history: Apriel Smith.

Smith is yet again to represent Cebu City on the national stage for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines.

It can be remembered that this Cebuana stunner also represented Cebu City during Miss Universe 2020 and made it to the top 16.

Before gaining attention on the national pageant stage, she was crowned Binibining Cebu 2017, among all other crowns under her belt.

If she’s not on the pageant stage, she’s cruising the runways of shows here and abroad with some notable brands.

And if the limelight gets too flashy, you can see Apriel in volleyball courts playing her favorite sport and joining clinics to inspire young athletes.

READ: Nicole Borromeo, Apriel Smith appointed as MUPH Cebu 2026 queens

Now, together with Nicole Borromeo, who will be representing Cebu Province for this year’s Miss Universe Philippines, Apriel asks for support as she tries to get the crown one more time.

“Cebu, I carry you with me in every step, every smile, every stage. 🤍 In today’s world, digital support means everything, your likes, shares, comments, and love fuel my confidence more than you know,” reads the caption of her Instagram post. READ: Miss Universe Philippines 2026 batch ‘one of the strongest’

The candidates will formally be announced on February 16.

And the winner of this year’s crown will be representing the Philippines in the grand coronation night of Miss Universe to be held in Puerto Rico. /END