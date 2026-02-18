M Lhuillier Properties – Realty & Brokerage,  the new standard in Philippine real estate

In a market where trust is the most valuable currency, M Lhuillier Properties Realty and Brokerage has emerged as a market-renewing force, putting transparency, integrity and clients first. Combining a century-long legacy of financial reliability with a massive physical infrastructure, the company is redefining what it means to buy, sell, and lease property in the Philippines.

Visit any of their branches nationwide or visit https://properties.mlhuillier.com to browse the latest listings and career opportunities.

Taking shape in late 2024, the Realty & Brokerage reached its full stride with its introduction to the market in March 2025. In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, President and Lead Broker of M Lhuillier Properties – Realty & Brokerage, Jomari Jericho “Joko” G. Dinsay, explained that this evolution was a natural progression for the brand. “With four decades of experience in transactions… the most natural step is to venture into real estate and to guide Filipinos into owning their first home or investment property,” he highlighted.

The Power of 3,000 Branches

The immediate advantage of M Lhuillier Properties is its unmatched physical presence. While traditional brokerages operate from centralized hubs in major cities, M Lhuillier uses its network of 3,000+ branches nationwide.

This “hyper-local” approach means that whether a buyer is in Batanes or in the remote islands of Sitangkai, Tawi-Tawi, they have access to a physical office and a face-to-face consultation with ML Properties offered services such as Brokerage, Project Selling, Rental Facilitation, Appraisal, Documentation Services, and Escrow.

For Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), Young Professionals, and First Time Buyers, Retirees, and Investors, this provides a tangible anchor for their life savings, ensuring they are dealing with a company that can be found in every corner of the country.

The only Escrow-Integrated Brokerage with full documentation services

Trust has always been one of the biggest challenges in Philippine real estate. M Lhuillier addresses this concern by being the only brokerage in the country with an integrated escrow service, while also assisting clients with full due diligence and documentation.Through this system, the company acts as a neutral third party, holding the buyer’s funds in a secure escrow account until all legal requirements, including deed transfers and proper due diligence, are fully completed. This structure significantly reduces the risk of double-selling and fraudulent transactions.

“Having that confidence removes the fear of our OFWs and investors when investing and making important decisions,” Joko Dinsay affirmed.

A “one-roof” ecosystem

The company provides every service a homeowner needs under one roof, making the journey as simple as sending a remittance. Dinsay emphasizes that their hybrid model combines digital speed with physical reliability. “Looking for properties online makes the transaction faster. Having a licensed professional within M Lhuillier Properties and finding the nearest branch makes the transactions faster and seamless since we are a full-service firm,” he said.

The M Lhuillier Properties Ecosystem:

Property Search: Access to listings from over 100 top-tier developers. (DMCI, Filinvest, Ayala, SMDC, RLC, etc.).

ML Home Loans: In-house financing for a smoother, integrated approval process.

Insurance: Protection for the asset immediately upon purchase.

Asset Disposal: Specialized handling of foreclosed properties for those looking for below-market-price opportunities.

Due Diligence and Documentation Services: Proper verification of titles, ownership, and legal documents to ensure every transaction is secure and protected from fraud or double-selling.

Building a career in real estate

Beyond serving buyers, M Lhuillier Properties is professionalizing the industry. With a structured career path, moving from Seller to Area, Regional, and Cluster Head, the company is providing a clear trajectory for the next generation of brokers, supported by 50 regional training hubs.“We already have the training, we already have the tools… we want to establish first our presence here in the Philippines through our branches, through our brokers, so we could now venture into other areas in the world where we have physical branches.”

Truly the “Tulay ng Pamilyang Pilipino”

By leveraging the “Tulay ng Pamilyang Pilipino” (Bridge of the Filipino Family) promise and introducing the country’s first escrow-integrated with full documentation brokerage model, M Lhuillier Properties has successfully turned real estate into a secure, transparent, and accessible investment for every Filipino.

Take the Next Step in Your Property Journey

Whether you are looking to secure your family’s future or build a career with the largest real estate network in the Philippines, don’t leave your dreams to chance. Secure your investment with the brand that has been the bridge for Filipino families for decades. Join their fast-growing organization as a motivated salesperson or licensed broker to take advantage of their industry-leading training and extensive branch reach. Visit any of their branches nationwide or visit https://properties.mlhuillier.com to browse the latest listings and career opportunities.