Cebu FC routs Philippine Army, 10–2, to kick off series of home games 

The Cebu FC’s first 11 | PFL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There’s no better way to start Cebu Football Club’s home games in the Philippines Football League (PFL) than a 10–2 rout against the Philippine Army FC on Wednesday, February 11, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Cebu FC collected 25 points from eight wins, two losses, and one draw, behind Taguig FC, which slid to second place with 27 points, while Kaya FC Iloilo is atop the team standings for the first time this season with 30 points.

Philippine Army FC remained at the bottom with their 10th defeat and winless still.

READ: PFL: Cebu FC opens long stretch of home games

Cebu FC scoring fiesta

Cebu FC piled up much-needed goals that might be useful later for goal differentials in their campaign to claim the top spot.

The team quickly raced to a 4–0 start in just 15 minutes, with Abou Sy scoring a hat trick, while the returning Turkish center-back Goktug Demiroglu scored his own goal.

However, the Philippine Army prevented a shutout game after Jimuel Ariola scored a goal a few minutes later. Still, Sy retaliated with a 21st-minute goal to make it 5–1.

In the second half, homegrown player Leo Maquiling made it 6–1 with a 46th-minute goal, and nine minutes later, fellow Cebuano player Glenn Thomas Ramos, the son of head coach Glenn Ramos, slotted a 55th-minute goal.

Despite this, the Philippine Army FC answered a goal from John Celiz via a penalty kick.

Not satisfied with their dominant outing, Cebu FC scored three more goals from Jaime Rosquillo, Kazuha Sudo, and Kaito Asano to seal the win.

Glad to play at home

Glenn Ramos said he is glad that they’ll spend more time playing at home, which is crucial for them to claim the top spot.

READ: The steady climb of Philippine football

“Dako kaayo ta og advantage kay ato-a gyud ning place, ang fans ato-a gyud. So ako sila gi-ingnan ang mga players mao ni atong advantage, ipakita nato ang first game kay good start. Padayon na ni until the last game sa second round. Ang aim gyud namo kay mo abot ta sa Top 1. Nakuha nato last season, why not karon?” said Ramos.

“Although naa ta new ug old players, dali ra sila naka adapt sa system. Wala pa gani kaayo ko ma satisfied daghan pa kaayo i-work out ang team, especially ang ilahang communication sulod sa field. Naa man gyud ilahang mga styles ang mga players, but they have to follow the platform of our playing style. I’m very happy nakuha nato ang kadaugan.”

Cebu FC will return to action on Sunday, February 15, against Valenzuela PB Mendiola FC at 5 PM.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP