Atong Ang bounty now at P20-M — DILG

FILE PHOTO: Atong Ang. INQUIRER FILES

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced on Thursday that the bounty for gambling tycoon Atong Ang is now at P20 million.

In a press briefing in Quezon City, Remulla said that the Department of Interior and Local Government of Philippines is “serious” and “increasing the bounty for Atong Ang to P20 million for information leading to his arrest.”

READ: DOJ confident that Atong Ang is still in PH

“That’ll come from the confidential funds provided to the PNP and the DILG for these cases. There’s no Chippy or Piattos here,” he noted.

Ang is wanted by courts in Laguna and Batangas for kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of at least 34 cockfighting aficionados between 2021 and 2022. /apl

READ: Third court issues arrest order against Atong Ang

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