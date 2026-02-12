Kingston Ralph Cheng: A violin protégé and true friend

Marc Mercado, owner of Violin Discovery Music Studio, with his student Kingston Cheng (“Ton-Ton”). Mercado remembers Cheng as “violin 1 material,” disciplined, focused, and a true friend who played from the heart. | Photo by Marc Mercado

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Beyond the business acumen that earned him success as a young entrepreneur, Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng was, to his fellow musicians, a disciplined and gifted violinist whose dedication set him apart.

Cheng, 23, who died in a hit-and-run incident on February 8, was not only the owner of The Mill Lifestyle Café but also a member of the String Edition Orchestra, a small ensemble of performing musicians organized and led by Marc Mercado, the owner of Violin Discovery Music Studio.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Thursday, February 12, Mercado described Cheng, fondly called “Ton-Ton,” as respectful, focused, and deeply committed to his craft.

“Kingston was a very respectful man. He’s reserved and doesn’t talk nonsense,” Mercado said. “When I joked around to loosen him up because he wanted things done, he’d always get back to the topic. He was focused and driven.”

Mercado added that Cheng was mindful of other people’s time and expectations.

“He didn’t want to disappoint people, so he would worry if he knew he was running late. And he never missed saying, ‘Amping, Kuya!’” he said, referring to Cheng’s customary farewell. “He called me ‘kuya’ because I called him ‘kuya’ first.”

READ: Cebu hit-and-run: Community mourns death of young businessman

‘Violin 1 material’

As a musician, Mercado said Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng possessed both technical skill and discipline, qualities that made him stand out in ensemble performances.

“He was violin 1 material,” Mercado said, referring to the section typically assigned the most technically demanding musical lines. “Never showed up unprepared in rehearsals and performances.”

He recalled once handing Cheng sheet music to sight-read onstage without prior practice.

“He never said anything, but just gave his signature smirk,” he said.

Mercado said Cheng’s love for music went beyond professional obligations.

“I don’t think he needed the performance professional fees. He just loved to play music because that’s who he was,” he said. “He told me he wanted to play only with our group because we were like his musician family.”

Family-oriented, generous with time

Mercado first taught Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng violin in 2013, when the latter was 10 years old. Even then, he said, Cheng showed a strong sense of family.

“He always asked about my family — their names, their ages,” Mercado recalled. “When I told him my daughter’s name is Kenna, he said, ‘Wait, my cousin’s name is Kenna!’ As sessions went by, he would ask about them again.”

“So I got to know the names of all his cousins as well,” he added. “He was a family-oriented boy at 13.”

Despite managing a growing business and maintaining a busy schedule, Mercado said Cheng remained generous with his time.

“I talk a lot, so I tried to avoid talking with him in the mall because I knew he was busy. But he would still stop for a short conversation,” Mercado said. “If he was on the phone and saw me, he would give me that ‘wait’ sign to make sure I was next in line.”

In one of their last exchanges, Mercado said Cheng sent him an old photo of them taken when he was still a teenager.

“He said, ‘Gikan sa Dad nako, kuya,’” Mercado recalled. In response, Mercado sent back a video message from members of the group greeting him.

“He was loved by his fellow musicians, and he enjoyed hanging out with us,” he said. “He was a gentle and decent man, but I still see the young boy in him.”

READ: Woman, 61, killed after being hit by 3 vehicles in Quezon City

A community in mourning for Cheng

Cheng’s death sent shockwaves across Cebu’s business and arts communities.

Police said he was struck by a speeding vehicle near the entrance of Maria Luisa Subdivision in Barangay Banilad at around 12:53 a.m. on Sunday, February 8. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo, had earlier figured in a separate collision and fled before hitting Cheng, who was walking along a pedestrian lane.

Cheng succumbed to his injuries. Pajarillo, who tested negative for alcohol and illegal drugs, was placed under hospital arrest and is expected to face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

Online, tributes poured in for Cheng, remembered as both a budding entrepreneur and a kind, dependable young man.

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