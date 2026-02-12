Japanese radars can be integrated with existing PH systems –Gibo

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. (left) and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, Endo Kazuya (right), during the “ceremonial turnover” of five coastal surveillance radar systems to the country’s defense establishment Wednesday (Feb. 11, 2026) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City. (Photo courtesy of the DND)

MANILA, Philippines – Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said the five coastal surveillance radars, provided by the Japanese government through its Official Security Assistance (OSA) Program, can be readily integrated into the country’s existing military radar systems.

“That has already been taken into account before the OSA has been granted, the integration problem has been worked on extensively. And the add-ons to these systems will always be interoperable with our main systems. Let’s put it that way,” he said when asked if there will be issues in the integration of these surveillance systems during an ambush interview late Wednesday.

READ: PH gets 5 coastal surveillance radars from Japan’s security aid

Teodoro did not give further details on how this was done due to security reasons.

The Philippine military operates a variety of radar systems for its coastal monitoring and air surveillance missions.

These five coastal surveillance radars, worth 600 million yen, were formally transferred to the Philippines last Feb. 11.

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It will be operated by the Philippine Navy (PN) and consists of radar units, surveillance and monitoring equipment, communications systems, and other support components designed to strengthen coastal monitoring and maritime security operations.

The integration of these systems is expected to expand surveillance coverage, improve early detection and tracking of surface contacts, and enhance coordination in maritime operations.

The capability will support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, and other lawful security operations.

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The turnover of these radar systems were finalized during the November 2023 visit of then Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to the country where Japan and the Philippines exchanged notes for the provision of these equipment to the PN.

Teodoro thanked the Japanese government for its “concrete contributions in widening and deepening our bilateral and multilateral ties” with the Philippines with the end view of a free and open Indo-Pacific Region and maintaining regional peace and stability.

He also expressed confidence that the Philippines’ relationship with Japan will continue to grow stronger in the coming years due to the “mutual trust and sincerity” enjoyed by the two nations.

“Japan’s approach to its bilateral relations with the Philippines has been rooted in fundamental sincerity and values,” the DND chief said. (PNA)

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