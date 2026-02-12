LTO seeks lifetime license revocation vs Banilad hit-and-run suspect

The car allegedly driven by 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo that struck another vehicle and 23-year-old Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng, who later died from grave injuries | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is pushing for the lifetime license revocation of the driver implicated in the fatal hit-and-run in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, last Sunday, February 8.

The administrative action pertains to Sean Andrew Pajarillo, whose vehicle struck and killed 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Ko Cheng. The LTO said the gravity of the incident warrants the driver’s permanent removal from public roads.

Lifetime ban sought vs Banilad hit-and-run suspect

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, February 11, LTO chief and Assistant Secretary Markus V. Lacanilao said he would personally recommend the permanent revocation of Pajarillo’s driver’s license. The LTO chief described the case as reckless driving that resulted in the loss of life.

“I will recommend banning the driver. Banned for life yung kanyang driver’s license kase hindi yung lasing ka na, nakadisgrasya ka pa ng ibang mga motorista. Tapos makakapatay ka ng inosenteng tao nang ganun ganon lang. Hindi po ako papayag doon,” he said.

He said the driver’s alleged intoxication and decision to flee the scene significantly aggravated the offense. Such actions justified the strongest administrative penalty available under transport regulations.

READ: Mayor Archival vows justice in fatal Banilad hit-and-run case

Immediate restrictions imposed by LTO

Lacanilao said a formal LTO hearing has been scheduled for February 17. However, he stressed that the agency had already taken immediate action to restrict the driver’s ability to operate a vehicle even before the proceeding.

According to the LTO, Pajarillo’s driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days. In line with that, a physical alarm was installed on the sport utility vehicle involved to prevent its use while the investigation is ongoing.

While the lifetime revocation remains a recommendation subject to due process, Lacanilao said the agency’s position is firm and based on evidence gathered through its own administrative inquiry, independent of the criminal case.

“Wala hong karapatan na magmaneho yung ganyang klaseng tao sa ating kalsada,” he said.

(“This kind of person should not have the right to be on the road.”)

READ: Cebu hit-and-run: LTO-7 suspends license of 21-year-old driver

Show-cause order issued

The LTO’s Region 7 office has issued a show-cause order against both the driver and the registered owner of the vehicle. The SCO directed them to explain alleged violations that include reckless driving, unfitness to possess a driver’s license, and driving under the influence of alcohol or dangerous drugs.

Both were ordered to appear before the LTO 7 Operations Division as part of the administrative proceedings.

Public safety cited

Lacanilao said the move underscores the LTO’s mandate to protect road users. He noted that administrative penalties operate independently of criminal liability.

He said allowing drivers involved in fatal crashes to retain driving privileges poses a continuing risk to public safety.

Criminal charges filed

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) earlier said Pajarillo failed to present a valid driver’s license and vehicle registration documents when apprehended. He remains under hospital arrest due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Police have filed charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property against Pajarillo on Tuesday, February 9.

As investigations proceed, the LTO said it will continue coordinating with law enforcement and prosecutors to ensure that administrative sanctions and criminal accountability move forward.

READ: Woman, 61, killed after being hit by 3 vehicles in Quezon City

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP