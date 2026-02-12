Cebu City eyes barangay authority over class suspensions

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. | CDN File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A viral video showing students traversing a slope along a heavily flooded creek to get to school in Barangay Lusaran on February 10 has raised concerns over student safety and delayed class suspensions during severe weather conditions.

In response, Mayor Nestor Archival on Wednesday announced that a meeting with all barangay captains is set on February 19, where ensuring the safety of students, particularly during inclement weather, will be a “top priority.”

Class suspensions

Archival acknowledged recurring concerns over delayed class suspension announcements, explaining that the process requires careful risk assessment.

READ: Heavy rainfall triggers landslides, floods, class suspensions in Cebu

He said the city coordinates with the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) to evaluate conditions in each barangay, noting that weather patterns vary significantly across Cebu City.

To address the issue, the mayor is considering the establishment of a “Disaster Council Permit.” This move aims to formalize guidelines for suspending classes during adverse weather.

The proposal will be discussed with the Department of Education (DepEd), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), and representatives from both public and private schools.

Until such a mechanism is finalized, Archival said he will continue to personally announce class suspensions when necessary.

READ: Rising river traps 100 pupils overnight in Zamboanga del Sur school

Barangays urged to ensure safer routes

The mayor also directed barangay officials to closely monitor students who pass through potentially hazardous areas, especially in upland communities.

“Ako nang gitagaan og kamandoan nga i-make sure nga ang atong kabataan nga naglakaw, especially in going to school and going back home, mabantayan sa atong mga barangay officials ug maghimo sila’g trail,” Archival said.

The mayor further urged barangays to establish safer pathways located at a distance from creeks and rivers to minimize risks during sudden heavy rains, particularly in mountainous areas.

READ: Heavy rainfall triggers landslides, floods, class suspensions in Cebu

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