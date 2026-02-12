A great dane and her lola best friend in Mambaling, Cebu

Raven and Lola Sharita, neighbors in Mambaling, Cebu | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Every morning in a quiet neighborhood in Mambaling, Cebu City, a cute kind of friendship lingers.

It is a friendship that just happened naturally between an elderly woman and her neighbor’s three-year-old Great Dane, Raven.

Meet Lola Sharita and Raven, the besties who have been gaining attention online because of their short but sweet bonding over a simple treat every morning — malunggay bread.

Jill Pinat, owner of Raven, shared a video of Lola Sharita and Raven on her Facebook page showing how Raven would wait for her best friend to call her for some treats.

“[It started] just two weeks or three weeks ago. Raven is allowed to get out of our gate na every time molakaw mi for work, so naka timing si Lola Sharita to pet her. Then one time, she’s bringing with her a [malunggay bread] niya nag-simhot-simhot si Raven, nya gitagaan siya ni Lola Sharita. So from then on, mag call na si Lola Sharita every morning para mag hatag og bread kang Raven,” said Pina.

Raven, who is as tall as the gate, patiently waits for her treat.

Pinat told CDN Digital that Raven might be a big dog, but she is definitely a gentle and sweet dog, and in her words, “very buotan.”

READ: 8 rescued dogs up for adoption at Cebu City mall drive

Netizens were then quick to praise the friendship between Lola Sharita and Raven, with comments like the following:

Marie Sha Aliermo: “Ang swerte ng doggo […] Para syang apo na nag-aabang ng pasalubong galing sa lola.” Irene Esmeralda P. Vildosola: “Nagwait gyud siya sa pan oi.” Chi Wi Wi: “A gentle and adorable Raven.”

Though it is only a short interaction, this everyday routine has been a surprise for both Raven and Lola Sharita, which brought happiness to both of them. /END

READ: Animal safety is a global concern, says QC court