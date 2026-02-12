Mayor Francis Zamora hosts Mayor’s dialogue on accelerating classroom-building program

San Juan City, League of Cities of the Philippines National President, and Metro Manila Council President Mayor Francis Zamora hosted the Mayor’s Dialogue on Accelerating Classroom-Building in Cities and Municipalities on January 28 at the Makabagong San Juan Theater, Makabagong San Juan National Government Center.

The dialogue featured Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Senator Bam Aquino, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, who discussed national policy directions and the implementation framework of the CAP Act.

The dialogue brought together 240 local chief executives, composed of 45 city mayors and 195 municipal mayors nationwide, along with national education leaders, to discuss collaborative and actionable solutions to the country’s classroom shortage under the Classroom-Building Acceleration Program (CAP) Act.

The forum aimed to guide local chief executives on the effective implementation of the CAP Act, in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd), and to clarify policies, procedures, and best practices that would allow local governments to accelerate classroom construction while ensuring quality, efficiency, and accountability.

In his address, Mayor Zamora emphasized the importance of empowering local governments to directly undertake classroom projects.

“Sa pamamagitan po ng direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinan R. Marcos, Jr. na i-empower ang mga LGUs, at sa tulong ng CAP Act ni Sen. Bam Aquino, at proactive leadership ni Sec. Sonny Angara, makakapagpagawa na po tayo ng sarili nating classrooms sapagkat ida-download na mismo ang pondo para rito. Kung mga LGUs po mismo ang gagawa ng mga silid-aralan, mas mabilis natin itong matatapos at matututukan natin at maiiwasan ang ghost projects at substandard projects,” Mayor Zamora said.

“Hindi na tayo aasa sa iilang ahensya lamang. Tayo mismo makakagalaw na sa sarili natin,” he added.

Mayor Zamora also shared San Juan City’s experience in prioritizing education while underscoring the challenges that even well-resourced cities continue to face. “Ang San Juan po ang may highest functional literacy rate among highly urbanized cities in the Philippines, rated at 95%. Malaking bagay diyan ang pagbibigay ng premium sa edukasyon,” he said.

“All our 13,000 public school students have tablets, 55-inch flat screen TV sa silid-aralan, may fiber optic internet sa classrooms at sa kanilang tahanan, may uniforms at rubber shoes. Even our teachers, one is to one po sa laptops. We want to make sure that all our students have everything they need para ang iisipin na lang nila ay mag-aral. Pero kahit kami sa San Juan, may shifting pa rin. That’s why through this program, ang mga luma naming two-storey buildings ay ipapa-demolish na at papalitan ng four- to eight-storey buildings to maximize our very scarce land area dahil maliit ang San Juan” Mayor Zamora added.

The dialogue featured Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Senator Bam Aquino, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, who discussed national policy directions and the implementation framework of the CAP Act.

Secretary Angara stressed the significance of devolving authority to local governments.

“I’m not surprised na ang direktiba ng Pangulo ay ibigay ang kapangyarihan sa mga local government units. Let’s take advantage of this very unique and historic opportunity. Let’s make it happen para sa kabataang Pilipino,” Secretary Angara said.

For his part, Senator Aquino highlighted the scale of the classroom shortage and the need for collective action. “Ang classroom gap po natin ay 166,000 classrooms. Kinakailangang matutukan ang problemang ito at i-bayanihan ang problema sa classroom,” Senator Aquino said.

“For the first time in history, ang Senado at Kongreso ay naglaan ng P66 billion para sa 25,000 hanggang 30,000 classrooms. Our goal is to sustain this for the next seven years. The 2026 education budget, at P1.34 trillion, is the highest in our history,” he added.

The program concluded with an interactive open forum, where participating local chief executives raised concerns, shared best practices, and sought guidance from DepEd and national policymakers on accelerating classroom delivery under the CAP Act.