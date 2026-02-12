What erring drivers face under the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — In the wake of the deadly hit-and-run incident in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, last Sunday, February 8, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) is pushing for administrative action against drivers involved in similar incidents under the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

Republic Act No. 10586, or the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, sets out the country’s policy of ensuring road safety by penalizing acts of driving under the influence of alcohol, dangerous drugs, and similar substances.

The law anchors enforcement on accountability when such acts lead to damage to life and property.

Coverage of vehicular incidents

The law regulates situations involving vehicular accidents resulting in death or physical injuries. It places drivers involved in such incidents within the scope of mandatory enforcement measures provided under the law and its IRR.

Under the law, a driver involved in a vehicular accident resulting in the loss of human life or physical injuries is required to undergo mandatory alcohol and chemical testing to determine the presence or concentration of alcohol, dangerous drugs, or similar substances in the body.

These tests include field sobriety tests, breath analysis, and, when applicable, drug screening and confirmatory tests.

Driving under the influence of alcohol (DUIA) is established once a driver’s blood alcohol concentration reaches the level of intoxication as jointly set by the Department of Health (DOH), the National Police Commission (Napolcom), and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Driving under the influence of dangerous drugs (DUID), on the other hand, is established through a positive confirmatory test conducted in accordance with the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Criminal liabilities under Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act

Penalties under Section 12 of the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 vary depending on the outcome of the violation.

If the act of driving under the influence does not result in physical injuries or homicide, the law provides for criminal liability that includes imprisonment and the imposition of fines ranging from P20,000 to P80,000.

If the violation results in physical injuries, the law imposes imprisonment in accordance with Article 263 of the Revised Penal Code or the higher penalty under the Act, together with fines ranging from P100,000 to P200,000.

In cases where the violation results in homicide, imprisonment under Article 249 of the Revised Penal Code applies, along with fines ranging from P300,000 to P500,000.

READ: Drunk driving crash: Man in his 20s killed days before wedding

Administrative sanctions on driver’s licenses

Beyond criminal liabilities, the law also mandates administrative sanctions on driver’s licenses.

A nonprofessional driver’s license is confiscated and suspended for twelve months for a first conviction and perpetually revoked for a second conviction.

For professional drivers, the license is confiscated and perpetually revoked upon the first conviction, permanently disqualifying the driver from being issued any driver’s license in the future.

READ: Cops link drunk driving to Cebu City motorcycle theft, Badian road death

Refusal to undergo mandatory testing

The IRR further provides that refusal to submit to mandatory field sobriety, alcohol, or drug testing carries its own consequence.

A driver who refuses to undergo the required tests is penalized by the confiscation and automatic revocation of the driver’s license, in addition to other penalties provided under the law and other applicable statutes.

READ: Banilad hit-and-run: Police explain hours-long delay in liquor test

Liability of vehicle owners and operators

Liability under the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013 may also extend to vehicle owners and operators.

Owners and operators of the offending vehicle are held directly and principally liable with the driver for fines and civil damages unless they are able to prove that they exercised extraordinary diligence in the selection and supervision of their drivers.

As authorities move to enforce accountability following the Banilad incident, the penalties outlined in Republic Act No. 10586 and its IRR form the legal basis for both criminal prosecution and administrative action, underscoring the law’s emphasis on deterrence and road safety.