Atong Ang: 3rd arrest warrant out for fugitive businessman

Atong Ang (PNA file photo)

MANILA – A San Pablo City, Laguna court has issued the third warrant of arrest against Charlie “Atong” Ang over his alleged involvement in the disappearance of several individuals linked to his cockfighting operations.

Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Polo Martinez, in a message to reporters on Thursday, said “the branch clerk of court (BCC) of Br. 29 RTC (Regional Trial Court) San Pablo has confirmed that a warrant in the Atong Ang Case has been issued.”

READ: Atong Ang bounty now at P20-M — DILG

The DOJ earlier said it will reiterate its plea before the Supreme Court to transfer the three cases to a new venue, possibly in a Manila court.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has doubled to PHP20 million the reward for any information leading to Ang’s arrest. His 20 co-accused—including both dismissed and active police officers—have all been apprehended.

READ: Atong Ang still missing after NBI tried to serve warrant in Cavite

A manhunt against Ang in the country is ongoing despite claims that the businessman has already fled abroad, particularly to Cambodia.

Last week, the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement, had said “there is no record of Charlie Tiu Hay Ang’s entry or exit at any Cambodian border checkpoints.” (PNA)

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