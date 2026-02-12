Naga City buy-bust yields high-value suspect, ₱102K shabu, firearm

An ex-convict, listed by authorities as a high-value drug individual, was arrested by police during a buy-bust-operation in Barangay Tina-an, Naga City, Cebu, on Wednesday, February 11. | Photo courtesy of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A high-value drug target remains in police custody as of Thursday, February 12, following a buy-bust operation in Naga City, Cebu, that led to the seizure of suspected shabu and a firearm.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday, February 11, in Barangay Tina-an by Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) personnel. It was done in coordination with the City of Naga Police Station and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

High-value suspect arrested in Naga City, Cebu

Police identified the suspect as a 23-year-old man known by the alias “Didot.” He is a resident of Sitio Seaside Fatima, Barangay Tina-an.

Authorities confirmed he is an ex-convict and listed as a high-value individual in the local illegal drug trade.

Seized during the operation were around 15 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P102,000.

READ: Former barangay councilor nabbed in Naga City drug bust

Police also recovered the marked buy-bust money, a sling bag used as a container, and a caliber .45 pistol with a magazine and three live rounds.

An on-site inventory and marking of the seized items were conducted in the presence of an elected official and a media representative, in line with standard police procedure.

The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights. Afterward, he was brought to the City of Naga Police Station, where he remains detained.

Charges being prepared

Authorities said charges for selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, are being prepared against the suspect.

Police said the confiscated drug evidence will be submitted to the Regional Forensic Unit 7 (RFU-7) for laboratory examination as part of case buildup ahead of inquest and court proceedings.

READ: Village councilor, 2 others fall in Cavite, Batangas drug buy-busts

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