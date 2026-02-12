Mandaue police to monitor Valentine’s Day dating areas

Mandaue City will be closely monitoring motels, pension houses and similar establishments this Valentine’s Day to ensure public safety.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) will deploy personnel to identified dating and convergence areas across the city this Valentine’s Day to ensure public safety.

These dating areas include the city plaza, malls, restaurants, hotels, motels, pension houses, and other similar establishments where couples and families are expected to gather.

MCPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro-Kantuna said they will maximize deployment, especially since Valentine’s Day falls on Saturday, February 14, when more people are expected to celebrate.

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Villaro said police officers will closely monitor these areas, particularly motels and pension houses, where they will set up outposts and conduct roving patrols.

“Para kung naa man mangayo og tabang o biktima sa kriminalidad, naa ang atoang kapulisan sa duol,” Villaro said.

MCPO will also coordinate with the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) to manage traffic flow in key areas.

Meanwhile, Villaro reminded establishments such as motels, hotels, and pension houses that minors are not allowed inside, especially couples who are clearly not family members.

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She also warned individuals against bringing minors to such establishments, emphasizing that they may be held legally accountable.

“Number one, mafile-an og kaso ang nagdala sa minor. Second, ang mga establishment, kahibalo man sila nga bawal, so dapat strikto sila sa ilang security nga dili modawat og minor,” Villaro said.

Villaro encouraged establishments and the public to immediately report any disturbances or incidents to the police.

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