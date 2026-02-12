TEAM eyes ordinance to regulate e-bikes, e-trikes

One of the electric tricycles impounded by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) this year. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has intensified its crackdown on electric bikes or e-bikes and e-trikes operating along highways and is moving to propose a local ordinance that would clearly regulate their use in the city.

TEAM head Hyll Retuya said they strengthened their operations after observing a renewed presence of e-bikes and e-trikes on major roads, particularly during hours when enforcement personnel are not visible.

“Mura’g ang nahitabo nagdakop-dakop ta ani ba. Mao na kinahanglan gyud nato i-impose strictly ang pagdili sa e-bikes,” he said.

(It seems what’s happening is we are repeatedly apprehending them. That’s why we really need to strictly impose the ban on e-bikes.)

READ: TEAM: Tricycles, e-bikes still banned from highways in Mandaue

From January to February 12 this year, TEAM has impounded more than five e-trikes and e-bikes. Violators face penalties of nearly P5,000 for lack of registration and driver’s license before they can reclaim their impounded units.

The office has long been implementing a ban on e-bikes along national highways, primarily due to the lack of vehicle registration and proper driver licensing among many operators.

Retuya emphasized that the continued ban is necessary to prevent the uncontrolled proliferation of e-bikes in Mandaue, citing experiences in other urban areas where the rapid increase of such vehicles has led to congestion and enforcement challenges.

He cited road safety and traffic management as the primary reasons behind the strict enforcement.

For now, the office said it remains lenient on operations along feeder roads and interior barangay roads.

Retuya added that the agency is likewise considering the concerns raised by registered tricycle operators, who are restricted to operating within barangay roads and are required to comply with permits, franchise regulations, and licensing requirements.

READ: E-bike ban to continue in Mandaue City

He pointed out that even registered tricycles are prohibited from operating on highways, in line with directives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government. Only a few designated areas in Mandaue allow tricycles to cross highways, and this is permitted only because there are no alternative routes available.

“Para nako, ang e-bikes dapat anha ra gyud na sa roads that are not maintained by the government, kanang sa private lots and roads lang, subdivisions,” Retuya said.

(For me, e-bikes should only be used on roads that are not maintained by the government, such as private lots and subdivision roads.)

Under Republic Act 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, motorized vehicles, including e-bikes, are required to be registered if they are used on public roads, and their drivers must have a valid license.

Section 5 of RA 4136 states that “no motor vehicle shall be used or operated on or upon any public highway of the Philippines unless the same is properly registered for the current year in accordance with the provisions of this Act.”

To address recurring violations and provide clearer enforcement guidelines, TEAM has elevated a proposal to the Mandaue City Traffic Board for deliberation. The proposal will also be endorsed to the City Council for possible legislation.

Retuya said possible measures under consideration include clearer guidelines on where e-bikes may operate, designation of specific routes, stricter regulations, or even total prohibition in the city, depending on the board’s recommendations.

The proposed legislation aims to complement, not contradict, existing national laws and current city-level restrictions.

Retuya explained that a local ordinance would provide stronger legal backing for enforcement operations and reduce ambiguities regarding where and how e-bikes may operate.

For now, TEAM continues its operations against e-bikes and e-trikes along highways, warning operators that non-compliance will result in penalties and impoundment.

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