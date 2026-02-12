NGCP: Transmission rates up in February 2026 bills

A facility of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines. (PNA photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) announced that the overall average transmission rate reflected in consumers’ electricity bills will increase in February 2026.

According to the NGCP in a statement, overall average transmission rate for February 2026 increased by 13.55 percent from P1.3455/kilowatt per hour (kWh) to P1.5279/kWH.

“Power consumers may see an increase in transmission charges reflected in their February 2026 electric bills,” the NGCP said in an advisory.

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The NGCP also said that the current Ancillary Services (AS), which cover the cost of services sourced from the AS Reserve Market as well as from providers with bilateral contracts with NGCP, rate stands at P0.6736/kWh.

Meanwhile, the NGCP’s transmission wheeling rate, which refers to the fee for delivering electricity through the transmission grid, is now at P0.6921/kWh.

“For the February 2026 electric bill of power consumers, NGCP charges only around 69 centavos per kWh for the delivery of its services,” the NGCP said, reminding consumers that its revenues are regulated and revenue-capped by the Energy Regulatory Commission. /mr

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