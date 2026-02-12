FDA flags suspected fake anti-rabies vaccines, handling violations

The FDA said that authorities discovered “Equirab,” an anti-rabies vaccine with batch numbers flagged under the FDA advisory No. 2025-1415 where the establishment failed to prove validity of procurement and distribution documents.

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported that a distributor is selling suspected counterfeit anti-rabies vaccines, while several drugstores were found to have violated proper vaccine handling and distribution guidelines.

The FDA on Wednesday said its Field Regulatory Operations Office – North Luzon Cluster conducted an operation on Tuesday in near the Aurora Memorial Hospital following a rabies-related death of an eight-year-old patient last February 2.

READ: FDA chided for failure to stop sale of unregulated pharma products

The FDA said that authorities discovered suspected counterfeit “Equirab” anti-rabies vaccines with batch numbers flagged under FDA advisory No. 2025-1415.

The establishments failed to present proof of validity of procurement and distribution documents.

In addition, the FDA also discovered critical cold chain violations such as vaccine storage in household refrigerators with non-pharmaceutical products that may compromise vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

The FDA then conducted product traceability on the identified distributor on Wednesday in Alua, San Isidro, Nueva Ecija.

READ: FDA warns against counterfeit rabies vaccines

“The identified distributor was found to have committed multiple violations, including failure to present distribution records establishing the source of anti-rabies vaccines, and absence of appropriate storage equipment required for high-risk products such as biologicals and vaccines,” the FDA said.

When asked if the suspected counterfeit vaccines resulted in the death of the patient, FDA Spokesperson Khay Magundayao said that the agency could not conclude that the death is related to the vaccine.

“Product samples obtained from the drugstores where the patient’s parents purchased the vaccines are undergoing verification,” Magundayao told Inquirer in a Viber message.

Magundayao also said that “the biting animal was killed by the owner the day after the incident, which prevented observation of the animal and may have affected further clinical management including the fourth dose administration.” /gsg

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