Valentine’s Day: Papal Nuncio urges couples to celebrate it in church

Papal Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown (PNA file photo by Ferdinand Patinio)

MANILA, Philippines – A Vatican official in the Philippines has urged couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day by attending Mass.

In a radio interview on Thursday, Papal Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles Brown encouraged young people, especially couples, to spend Feb. 14 in church.

READ: Relationship experts: Romance does not need grand gestures to thrive

Can be a meaningful tradition

The Vatican official said just as many Filipinos observe the tradition of attending Simbang Gabi (Dawn Mass) during the Christmas season, going to Mass on the feast of St. Valentine can likewise become a meaningful tradition.

“So, I think, I can say the same thing for Valentine’s Day, I think if you’re a Catholic boy who’s interested in a Catholic girl…maybe invite her to come, to go to Mass,” the archbishop said.

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Condom distribution opposed

The Catholic Church has previously opposed certain government initiatives involving condom distribution on Valentine’s Day.

It said such efforts contradict Church teachings on the sanctity of life and the belief that sexual relations are reserved for married couples.

READ: Valentine’s Day reminder: Practice safe sex, says DOH

Four days after Valentine’s Day on Feb. 18, the Catholic faithful will observe Ash Wednesday, marking the start of Lent, the 40-day season of prayer, repentance, and fasting. (PNA)

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