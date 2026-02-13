Rains, thunderstorms to persist in Cebu due to easterlies

Gloomy weather is experienced in some parts of Cebu. | CDN Digital Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebuanos are advised to bring their raincoats and umbrellas when going out today, as cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms are affecting the province due to easterlies, the state weather bureau reported on Friday, February 13.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that light to moderate with occasional heavy rains might persist across Cebu on Friday morning.

Flood advisory

At 6 a.m. today, Pagasa issued a general flood advisory urging caution over Cebu’s rivers and their tributaries, particularly Cotcot, Mananga, Guinabasan, Balamban, and Subangdaku. Local disaster response and management units have not observed any overflow in these waterways as of this report.

READ: Cebu out of heavy rain watch, but cloudy skies, showers to persist

Wind and coastal conditions

Meanwhile, the weather bureau’s Visayas regional office forecast light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas in the province.

Temperatures will range from 24 to 29 degrees Celsius during the day, and 24 to 27 degrees Celsius at night.

READ: Pagasa warns of floods as shear line dampens Cebu

Three weather systems in Ph

In its daily weather update, Pagasa said three weather systems will bring rain throughout the country: the northeast monsoon (amihan), shear line, and easterlies.

The shear line, or the boundary between the amihan and easterlies, prevails over the eastern section of Southern Luzon. The rest of Luzon is affected by the northeast monsoon.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected in the whole Visayas region, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, due to easterlies.

READ: Rains expected as 3 weather systems affect PH on Friday

Pagasa reported persistent rain showers and thunderstorms in the eastern portions of the country until Tuesday, February 17, caused by the shear line and easterlies.

The weather bureau has not raised any gale warning as of 5 a.m. on Friday, which means sea conditions remain safe for small craft and sea vessels to travel.

However, Pagasa still warned of a possible increase in sea waves in areas affected by thunderstorms. It further advised the public to remain cautious of lightning and potential hailstorms from the prevailing weather.

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