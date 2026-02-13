Cebu inflation soars to 7.3% in January 2026

Skyline of Cebu City from Cebu Business Park | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Inflation in Cebu Province climbed to 7.3 percent in January 2026, mainly due to faster price increases in restaurant and accommodation services, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority in Central Visayas.

The January rate was higher than the 5.1 percent recorded in December 2025 and the 3.2 percent posted in January 2025, indicating a continued rise in consumer prices across the province.

During a briefing on Thursday, February 12, Chief Statistical Specialist Leopoldo Alfanta said recent major events in Cebu, such as the Sinulog Festival and the ASEAN Tourism Forum, may have contributed to the increase.

READ: BSP: January 2026 inflation forecast between 1.4 to 2.2%

“We had many visitors, so we also had more consumers availing of services in transportation and accommodation. It could have had a domino effect on the economy of our region or in the province of Cebu,” Alfanta explained.

Inflation for restaurants and accommodation services jumped to 14.8 percent in January 2026, rising sharply from 2.1 percent in December 2025. This sector accounted for 57.1 percent of the province’s overall inflation increase. The rise was largely driven by higher prices at restaurants, cafés, and similar establishments, which posted a 14.9 percent inflation rate, up from 2.2 percent in the previous month.

READ: Philippine 2025 inflation slows to 1.7%, a 9-year low

Other factors causing inflation

The second biggest contributor to Cebu’s rising inflation was housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, which rose 5.3 percent in January from 3.0 percent in December 2025.

This sector accounted for 22.4 percent of the province’s overall inflation increase, with the rise driven mainly by electricity costs.

The third main contributor was transport, which increased 2.5 percent from a 0.5 percent decline in December 2025. Transport costs made up 12.6 percent of the overall inflation increase in the province.

READ: Central Visayas inflation rate still highest in December 2025

Cebu’s urban cities

Meanwhile, Cebu City recorded a faster inflation rate at 4.9 percent, higher than the 3.1 percent in December 2025 and 2.4 percent in January 2025. The uptrend was mainly due to the faster annual increase in restaurant and accommodation costs.

Lapu-Lapu City also experienced a rise in prices, with inflation reaching 7.2 percent in January, compared to 7.1 percent in December 2025 and 2.7 percent in January 2025. This was mainly due to increased household utility expenses.

READ: Economic growth by 5% seen with release of ₱1.19 trillion to LGUs

A similar uptrend was observed in Mandaue City, which had a 4.6 percent inflation. This was higher than the 4.0 percent in December 2025 and 2.1 percent in January 2025.

Inflation rate, which refers to the rise in prices of goods and services over time, shows how much more expensive things are becoming and how the value of money decreases in a certain place and period.

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